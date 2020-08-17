Opportunities for the global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries. The global BMI prepreg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions is most critical.

In this market, tooling, airframe, and nacelles are the major applications of BMI prepreg. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that tooling will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume, as BMI prepreg based tool is three times lighter and economical than Invar tool.

Within BMI prepreg market, defense will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness higest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand of BMI prepreg in high heat resisitence applications in military aircrafts and missles.

North America will remain the largest region due to a growing demand for lightweight and high heat resistance materials in defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the defense budgets of China and India.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing penetration of BMI prepreg in out-of-autoclave technology. Solvay, Hexcel, Toray, Gurit, SGL, GMS composites, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Teijin (Renegade Materials) are among the leading players in the global BMI prepreg market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities of the global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market by end-use industry, application, reinforcement type, cure type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Prepreg Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes market trends and forecasts for the global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market by end-use industry, application, reinforcement type, cure type, and region as follows:

By End-Use Industry (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• Defense

• Commercial Aerospace

• General Aviation

• Others

By Application (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• Tooling

• Airframe

• Nacelles

• Others

By Weave Type (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• Fabric/Woven BMI Prepreg

• Unidirectional BMI Prepreg

By Cure Type (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from for 2013 to 2024):

• Autoclave

• Out-of-Autoclave

• Others

By Region (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (ROW)

