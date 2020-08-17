India Organic Spices Market Valued at $ 200 Million

Increasing health awareness has led to strong changes in customer tastes and preferences that have contributed to a rise in domestic demand for organic spices

According to TechSci Research report, “India Organic Spices Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, India Organic Spices market stood at an estimated $ 200 million in FY 2020 and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 11% during until FY 2026. Organic spices are majorly cultivated through organic farming practices, without the use of pesticides and fertilizers. The popularity of ethnic and exotic food is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of organic spices in India. Additionally, rising consumption of convenience food coupled with introduction of new flavors in convenience food are some other growth factors. Moreover, consumers across the country are getting inclined towards the use of natural and organic ingredients in their diets. Thus, surging demand for organic spices over conventional spices as part of healthy diet among the health-conscious population, is expected to drive the growth of organic spices market across the country. Additionally, central as well as state governments and NGOs in the country are promoting organic farming among farmers by providing them with financial support and technical assistance for practicing organic farming. This is anticipated to aid the growth of organic spices market in the country during the forecast period. However, comparatively higher prices of organic spices might hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Browse over 33 market data Figures spread through 110 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“India Organic Spices Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-organic-spices-market/4867.html

India Organic Spices market is classified based on By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, and By Region. Based on Type, market is segmented into Basil, Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Cumin, Cinnamon, Chilli, Clove, Cardamom and Others. Among these, Turmeric dominated the market and the trend is expected to continue until 2025 as Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and helps in fighting diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, and joint inflammation.

Based on form, the market is divided into whole, powdered, seeds, minced and others. Powdered segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its easy availability also it being ready to cook and helping in saving overall cooking time. High demand of ready-to-use products, due to rise in busy/hectic lifestyle is likely to further propel the demand for powdered spices. Whole spices segment is also expected to grow during the forecast period. This segment includes raw and unprocessed stems such as turmeric, ginger roots, cumin seeds, black pepper, and many others. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising awareness concerning the health benefits of using various spices in raw form. For instance, usage of black pepper in raw form helps to ease digestive issues also improves the immune system.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Stores/Convenience Stores, Online and Others. Customer preference to buy spices from Supermarkets/Hypermarkets drives the category. The easy availability of goods is expected to help the segment continue its dominance over the forecast period. Emerging online delivery players like Grofers and Big Basket are providing doorstep delivery of groceries including spices. This factor will be expected to open new growth opportunities for the online distribution segment in the coming years.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4867

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Major players operating in India Organic Spices market include Geo Fresh Organic, Carmel Organics, Live Organics, PDS Organic Spices, Pro Nature Organic Foods Pvt Ltd, McCormick India, Earthen Delight Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Simply Organic, West India Spices Inc., Starwest Botanicals, The Spice Hunter, Yogi Botanicals, The Spice House, among others. “Rising availability of organic spices across India is expected to drive sales in the coming years. Moreover, with increasing awareness about the benefits of organic consumers among consumers, the country’s organic spices market is forecast to grow at a healthy pace over the course of next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Organic Spices Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of India Organic Spices market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in India Organic Spices market.

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research-based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies, and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com