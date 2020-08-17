Demand for Microfluidics Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2026, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Consolidation, mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations and technology and patent transfer agreements play a vital role in shaping the global microfluidics market, according to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Microfluidics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016–2026.” The primary objective of the report is to provide information on market dynamics including trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global microfluidics market. The report also offers value forecast for the global microfluidics market for the period 2016–2026. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four sections, namely market analysis by material type, application type, industry and region.

The report analyses the global microfluidics market in terms of market value (US$ Mn). The value chain of the global microfluidics market starts with OEMs and ends at the end user level. The report also covers microfluidics integrators, manufacturers and distributors who contribute significant value addition to finished goods. Through extensive research, our analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global microfluidics market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape.

Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Weighted average selling price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values.

A bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers while a top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers in the global microfluidics market. Macroeconomic indicators such as microfluidics industry outlook and gross domestic product have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Acquisitions and mergers is a key strategy adopted by manufacturers and integrators in the global microfluidics market

The report starts with an overview of the global microfluidics market. The report also includes our exclusive analysis of drivers and restraints from the supply and demand side perspectives. This is followed by worldwide trends and opportunities likely to influence the global microfluidics market. In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and information on market players with unique selling propositions. The competitive dashboard towards the end of the report provides a detailed comparison of microfluidics manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, unique selling proposition, collective market share, and geographic concentration.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global microfluidics market. After a detailed study of this market, our analysts have come to a conclusion that acquisitions and mergers are a key strategy adopted by manufacturers and integrators for technology transfer and to increase consumer base in different geographies. Our expert analysts feel the necessity of fulfilling the requirements of various end users in different applications while ensuring the supply of the required products, as quality and a positive outcome are of utmost importance in end-use industries.

The global microfluidics market is divided into the following segments:

Material Type

Polymer Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Non-polyvinyl chloride

Glass

Silicon

Metal

Ceramics

Application Type

Point of care testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Analytical Testing Genomics Proteomics Cell Based Analysis others



Industry

Pharmaceuticals

In-vitro Diagnostics

Environmental Research

Life Science Research

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Research methodology

The forecast presented for the market assesses the total revenue generated in the global microfluidics market. When developing the forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome based on an analysis of supply side and demand side perspectives. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. For quantifying market numbers, we have conducted interviews with subject matter experts in the global microfluidics market.

In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global microfluidics market. As previously mentioned, the global microfluidics market is split into various categories based on material type, application type, industry and region. All these segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth.

This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global microfluidics market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global microfluidics market by segment and the corresponding market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global microfluidics market.