Covid-19 impact: U.S. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Is Forecast To Reach $10.54 Billion By 2025

U.S. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to reach USD 10.54 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Development of advanced materials with capabilities that offer safety as well as visually-appealing texture are few of several trends positively influencing the market. High-performance, energy-saving, and solar controlled aluminum curtain walls are increasingly getting recognized for their economic benefits and eco-sustainability.

Use of aluminum curtain walls offers benefits in terms of appearance as well as performance, unlike any other building material. Rising awareness regarding these benefits is poised to stoke the growth of the market. Soaring need to reduce heating & air-conditioning costs and achieve energy-efficiency is also projected to provide a fillip to the market. Furthermore, dire need to reduce cost is promoting development of sustainable products, thereby working in favor of the market.

U.S. Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report Highlights

Increasing commercial and residential construction rates owing to increased rates of migration are one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. The population has been observed to be inclined towards moving to newer megalopolises as compared to existing metropolitans

On the basis of type, the unitized segment is likely to witness a healthy growth at a CAGR exceeding 7.0% over the forecast period owing to benefits they provide in terms of energy saving and rich aesthetics

Several government initiatives toward infrastructure development are enhancing construction of commercial properties across the country, which is subsequently supplementing the growth of the U.S. aluminum curtain wall market.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the market in 2016. The adoption across the commercial sector is anticipated to increase over the forecast period owing to benefits, such as acoustic insulation, thermal insulation, and natural ventilation, offered by the walling systems.

The Southeast region of the U.S. dominated the market accounting for just over 25.0% of the overall revenue in 2016. The growth of the segment can be attributed to growing number of commercial and industrial construction projects in the country

Key players such as EFCO Corporation, Truelite Glass, and Aluminum Solutions LLC, and Enclos Corporation dominated the market in 2016 by emphasizing on expanding their respective market shares via mergers and acquisitions.