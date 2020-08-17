[354 Pages Report] The global cell expansion market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Growth in this market is driven mainly by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and growing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Cell Expansion Market

Cell-based approaches, primarily using mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), offers a promising approach toward mitigating the adverse effects of the COVID-19 infection. This therapy has shown to reduce the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines as well as repair of damaged tissues in COVID-19 patients. According to the WHO ICTRP and the NIH ClinicalTrials.gov databases, 27 clinical investigations of MSC-based cell therapy approaches have begun in China since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a growing number of academic and industry trials elsewhere. Regenerative medicine & stem cell research is one of the major applications of cell expansion. This is a major indicator of market growth as stem cell-based therapies are showing significant potential in COVID-19 study. In addition to this, various cell expansion products (such as cell culture media) and instruments (such as bioreactors) are being used in COVID-19 research. Hence, the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the cell expansion market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2019.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Danaher acquired the Biopharma business from General Electric Company’s Life Sciences division. The division will be known as Cytiva and act as a standalone operating company within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment.

In 2020, Eppendorf Group is expanding its production capacity at its Oldenburg, Holstein site in Germany. Due to the growing demand for consumables for COVID-19 research, the company will be manufacturing consumables made of high-quality plastic, such as pipette tips and tubes and single-use bioreactor vessels, at the newly expanded site.

In 2020, Applikon Biotechnology entered into a partnership with Sotelab to strengthen its presence in the advanced cultivation systems market in South America.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested around USD 24 million in its Inchinnan, Scotland site to expand global bio-production capabilities with additional large-volume liquid manufacturing capacity for cell culture media to meet growing customer demand.