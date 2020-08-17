Bio-Based Surfactants Industry – Analysis, Growth, Trends, Overview, Share, Size and Research 2025

Competitive Analysis:

Key Players in the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Industry include Croda International, Urumqi Unite Bio Technical Co. Ltd., BASF Cognis, AkzoNobel NV, MG Intobio Co. Ltd., Ecover, Saraya Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and Chemtura Corporation.

Croda International launched a new range of 100% Bio-Based Surfactants in November 2018, called ECO. Such product innovation is likely to be a popular competitive strategy for players in the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market is segmented on the basis Of Product Type, End Use, and Region.

On the Basis of Product Type, Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market is segmented into methyl ester sulphonate, alkyl polyglucosides, alkyl polypentosides, sucrose esters, fatty acid N-methylglucimides, sorbitan esters, sophorolipids, anionic APG derivatives, rhamnolipids, methyl glucoside esters, and others. Methyl ester sulphonates dominate the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market and are likely to remain the leading contributor over the forecast period. The segment accounted for more than a third of the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market in 2016, with alkyl polyglucosides, the next largest product segment, accounting for around 18%.

By End-Use Industry, Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market is segmented into agricultural chemicals, oilfield chemicals, household detergents, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, personal care products, textiles, and others.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3907

Market Analysis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market. The report studies the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market from all angles in order to produce a complete picture of the market’s present condition and likely growth trajectory over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension between two materials, either liquid and solid, liquid and liquid, or liquid and gas. As a result, they are used in a wide variety of end-use industries such as agricultural chemicals, household detergents, personal care products, and more. Bio-Based Surfactants are surfactants derived from natural sources. These have witnessed a steady rise in demand over the last few decades with the growth in the popularity of the environmental movement. The Bio-Based Surfactants Market is set to prosper at a solid rate over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of the environmental movement and growing demand for surfactants in their diverse end-use industries.

Regional Segmentation:

Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market is segmented geographically into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe is the leading contributor to the Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market thanks to the strong support given by governments in the region to products that aid the cause of environmental protection and conservation. Bio-based products have gained a growing market in Europe thanks to these measures, which are likely to benefit the Bio-Based Surfactants Market over the forecast period. Consumer products such as household detergents and personal care products are also likely to grow in demand in Europe over the forecast period owing to the growing volume of an urban and affluent consumer demographic that can afford premium products. The Bio-Based Surfactants Market is thus likely to exhibit steady growth in Europe over the forecast period.

North America is also likely to be a major regional market for Bio-Based Surfactants over the forecast period. North American consumers have shown a growing demand for personal care products using Bio-Based Surfactants over the last decade or so, leading to strong growth forecasts for the Bio-Based Surfactants Market in the region. Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major market for Bio-Based Surfactants over the forecast period due to the growing purchasing power of urban consumers in countries such as China, India, and Japan, where the use of natural ingredients in personal care products can be a major USP.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

Impact of COVID-19 on Iso-Propyl Alcohol Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-iso-propyl-alcohol-industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Extruded Products Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-steel-extruded-products-market

Corona virus Outbreak and Plastic Films Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-plastic-films-market

NOTE: Our team of researchers is studying COVID-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering COVID-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com