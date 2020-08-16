Drug Infusion System Industry SWOT Analysis, Growth and Future Outlook | Forecast to 2023

Global Drug Infusion System Market Research Report, by Product Type (Elastomeric Infusion System, Disposable Infusion System), by Application (Oncology/Chemotherapy), Mode of Administration (Intravenous), End-User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global drug infusion system market are Medtronic, Arcomed AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Becton Dickinson and Company, Debiotech S.A., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Halyard Health, Inc, ICU Medical Inc, IRadimed Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Tandem Diabetes care, MOOG INC., and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for Drug infusion system in 2017. This can be attributed due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and arthritis within the region provides favorable backgrounds for market growth. According to the American Heart Association (2018), 92.1 million Americans suffer from some form of the cardiovascular disease. Also, the presence of major market players such as Medtronic and Becton, Dickinson and Company within the region influences the market growth.

Europe (the UK, Belgium, France & Netherlands) is second in the market owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to influence the market in this region. According to Eurostat in 2014, 382 thousand deaths were due to chronic respiratory diseases in the European Union (EU). Thus, the rise in chronic respiratory diseases favors the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth for the global Drug infusion system market owing to a growing geriatric population in this region. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected that in 2050 the geriatric population is expected to reach 923 million. This offers potential growth opportunities in this region.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for least share due to stringent government policies and poor economies.

Segmentation

The global drug infusion system market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of administration, application, and end-user. The drug infusion system market, is sub-segmented into Elastomeric infusion system, Disposable infusion system, Syringe infusion system, Peristaltic pump, Multi-channel pump, Patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pump, Insulin pump and Implantable infusion system.

On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Oncology/Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Analgesia, Nutrition, Hematology, Pediatrics, and others. Mode of administration is further sub-segmented into Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Arterial, Epidural and Others. By end-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic centers and others.

Market Highlights

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and arthritis drives the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of technologically advanced devices and the rising geriatric population are the key factors for the market to grow. However, factors such as the high cost of drug infusion system, shortage of skilled labor and stringent government rules and regulations for product approval are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

