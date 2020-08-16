Calciphylaxis Treatment Market Opportunities, Dynamics, Global Industry Analysis | Forecat to 2023

Calciphylaxis Market Information: By Diagnosis (Deep Skin Biopsies, Blood Tests and Imaging), Treatment, (Intensive Wound Care, Medication, Therapy, and Clot-Dissolving), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Research Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

Major Players in the Calciphylaxis Market

Some of the key players in this market are Amgen Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronics, 3M, BSN Medical, ConvaTec Inc, Sanifit, and others.

The Global Calciphylaxis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Warfarin is an oral anticoagulant which inhibits the synthesis of vitamin K- dependent clotting factors.

Regional Analysis

The global calciphylaxis market consists of four regions the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas account for a major share of the market owing to the presence of patient population, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure and the presence of the leading players. Moreover, due to the high prevalence of end stage renal diseases (ESRD) on of the major cause of calciphylaxis in U.S. As per The Regents of the University of California, the rate of ESRD is increasing in the U.S. by 5% per year. The American calciphylaxis market is expected to reach USD 1,257 million by 2023 from USD 581.9 million in 2016.

Europe consists of two regions namely Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe consists of countries namely Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Western Europe. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular calcification in ESRD patients is a key driver for the growth of this market in Europe. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising research & development activities, awareness among patients about the treatment options supporting the market growth for calciphylaxis.

Asia Pacific consists of Japan, China, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific. Increasing incidence of chronic kidney failure across Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growth of this segment is attributed to high population growth, increasing environmental pollution, and urbanization. Increasing incidence of calciphylaxis, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about the treatment process have spurred the growth of Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa owns the minimum market share of the calciphylaxis market due to less development in the healthcare services such as new and advanced diagnosis & treatment methods in healthcare domain.

Segmentation

The global calciphylaxis market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the diagnosis, the calciphylaxis market is further segmented into deep skin biopsies, blood tests, imaging, and others. The deep skin biopsies are further segmented into shave biopsy, punch biopsy, and excisional biopsy. The blood tests is further segmented into serum parathormone levels, blood glucose levels, BUN (blood urea nitrogen), calcium levels, and others. Imaging is further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scan, ultrasound, and others. On the basis of the applications, the market is segmented into intensive wound care, medication, therapy, clot-dissolving, and others. Intensive wound care unit is further segmented into debridement, wet dressings, and others. The medication is further segmented into cinacalcet, sodium thiosulfate, steroids, and bisphosphonates. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Market Highlights

These include bisphosphonates, newer non-calcium/non-aluminum-containing phosphate binders and case reports of use of cinacalcet. Other treatments for calcific uremic arteriolopathy (CUA) that are not targeted directly at calcium/phosphate homeostasis include HBOT and the sodium thiosulphate. The healthcare professionals have stated that randomized controlled trials for treatments in CUA are still lacking, which has restrained the growth of the market.

Warfarin is most commonly prescribed cardiovascular agent. However, excess use of anticoagulant increases the risk of calciphylaxis in treatment seeking population. According to the national pharmaceutical regulatory agency (2015), cases of calciphylaxis have been reported in patients on warfarin therapy. Although many of the cases reported for pre-existing renal disease.

A number options are available in the market for the treatment of calciphylaxis, which is associated with hypophosphatemia, and secondary hyperparathyroidism with chronic kidney disease. European Medicine Agency review concluded that there is reasonable possibility between calciphylaxis and use of warfarin. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 144 market data tables and 34 figures spread over 152 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “calciphylaxis market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

