What are the Long-Term Changes We are Likely to See in the Global End-of-Line Packaging Market?

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the End-of-Line Packaging Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global end-of-line packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of end-of-line packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the end-of-line packaging market during the period. The global end-of-line packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

End of line packaging assembly is used in manufacturing or production unit to be automating the final leg of packaging prior to the final transportation of goods. This kind of a system helps to cater the increasing needs coming from the end users and ensure seamless functioning of the processes involved. This packaging assembly helps the employers to utilize the available workforce to more value-adding tasks, which results in reduced labor costs along with improved workplace.

Rising need for improving workplace conditions through adoption of automation is a notable factor to boost the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions. Various end-use industries are adopting this type of packaging system to reduce the cost of packaging, and improve the packaging system in their units. Additionally, it helps to combat the changing need of customized package size and different package form of different products. Further, it helps to employers to get rid of providing training to packaging employees for new packaging system, every time.

Europe is Leading Player in End of Line Packaging Market globally

On the basis of region, end of line packaging market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is leading player in this market globally, due to growing demand of different packaging requirements for different new and innovative products. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. In developing countries, the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions is anticipated to witness a steady growth due to increasing demand for the high degree of automation across various end-use industries to cater the need of new and innovative products’ packaging requirements.

Segment Covered

The report on global end-of-line packaging market covers segments such as, technology, function, received order type and end-user. On the basis of technology the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of function the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into standalone and integrated. On the basis of received order type the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into customized order and standard order. On the basis of end-user the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, automotive, chemical products and consumer products.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global end-of-line packaging market such as, Krones AG, IMA S.p.A., Bosch Packaging Technology, DS Smith plc., Pro Mach, Inc., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Festo Group, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc. and GeboCermex.

