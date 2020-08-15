khojinINDIA.com Launches New Services “Local to Global”

Through this section, visitors can easily browse the products listed under several categories and sub-categories. Each product carries its detailed information/specification along with suppliers’ information, contact details, and the option to send inquiries to multiple companies. The section showcases best offers/deals, featured products, and provides the facility to post new products, browse related product categories, trade leads, and post buying requirements. There is also a search option to directly search for products one is interested in.

“This is the first time that any B2B portal has come up with the idea to display products in the form of an image gallery. Our idea was to make a section that entirely focuses on products and gives maximum and correct information to the buyers,” Navneet Chauhan, Founder & CEO of khojinINDIA.com said.

On being asked, what is unique about this section and how the information provided is different from other B2B portals, Navneet said “our products section gives users the option to easily filter the listed products (results) based on various criteria like trusted companies and companies holding standard certification. The user can also change the Image Gallery View to List View with a single click and send multiple inquiries by SMS or email.” “We want SMEs to explore every market across the globe and we will continue with our efforts,” he added.

The section looks promising and is designed to promote products manufactured by SMEs and MSMEs among global buyers. In a nutshell, the section has been successful in showcasing all products manufactured or supplied in any geographical region. Moreover, products from different industries can also be found at a single place in neatly demarcated sub-categories. All in all the section comes across as a platform where buyers can find suppliers and suppliers too can effectively promote their products.

According to Chauhan, a lot of research has been put into the making of this section based on user experience and feedback. “We have tried to keep buyers perspective and better user experience in mind”, he said.