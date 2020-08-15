Hiring A Mobile Caterer For Your Next Event? Here Are 9 Tips From Experts

What makes any event extra memorable is the menu. And over the past years, the trend of hiring mobile catering has become more and more popular — it offers an effortless setup and it guarantees the freshness of the meals being prepared and served.

New to this kind of event catering? Below are nine essential tips when it comes to hiring a dependable mobile caterer:

Know the profile of your guests. How many are attending? Is there anyone from the guest list who has dietary restrictions? How many among the attendees are children? Knowing these information will help your caterer create a strategic plan on how to prepare and serve your menu.

Plan your menu. Your menu will depend on the type of your event, the time when the food will be served, your preference, and as stated, the profile of your guests. By settling down with a final idea for your menu items, you can better choose a caterer who is qualified to address your needs.

Ask for referrals from your circle. Companies referred by people you trust (e.g. Family members, relatives, friends, colleagues) are highly likely to have good credentials.

Check the consistency of their services. Proper research is needed in ensuring that the catering company you’ll hire is indeed reputable. One of the many aspects you should consider is the consistency of their track record.

Inquire if they’ve already had a client with an event similar to yours. When hiring an event catering company, you should also ask if they’ve successfully completed a project similar to yours in the past. This will give them an advantage in handling your catering needs.

Examine their health and safety protocols. The most credible mobile caterers are those that follow stringent protocols about food safety and kitchen sanitation.

Gather at least three quotations. The general rule of thumb is to get at least three quotations from different catering businesses. Weigh their proposals and thoroughly check if their pricing is transparent and justifiable.

Request for a tasting opportunity. Before sealing the deal with any catering business, make sure to hold a tasting event first. This will give you a first-hand experience of how well they serve their food and how tasty their meals are.

Put everything in black and white. Experts strongly advise putting all aspects of your agreement on writing. Contracts are a reliable protective measure should your caterer fail to deliver the services they agreed to provide.

Mobile Catering You Can Trust

In this field, Flamegrill UK is the event catering you can depend on. The Surrey-based, family-owned business has a wide selection of catering units that can suit different types and scales of events.

They have 40 years of experience serving high-quality meals according to their clients’ preferences and requests. Their attention to detail — coupled with their top-tier customer service — sets them apart from other players in the industry.

To know more about their mobile catering services, visit their website at www.flamegrilluk.com or reach out to them via 01342 716150 (telephone number) 07867 511081 (mobile number).