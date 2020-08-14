Tartaric Acid Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2027

Tartaric acid market is expected to reach a value of USD 804.7 million by the end of 2027. Tartaric acid is a naturally occurring carboxylic acid found in grapes. It can be synthetically produced from manic anhydride. Acids are used as additives in wine, as an additive in the production of emulsifiers, as a buffer, as a flavouring agent and as a preservative in foods and beverages. Tartaric acid is an organic acid that can be made from both natural and synthetic sources. Natural resources can also produce grapes, and dried raisins from residue left behind after wine production.

Key Market Players: Tartaric Acid Market

The major players covered in global tartaric acid market report are Merck, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Caviro Group, ATP Group, Tarac Technologies, Pahi, Distillerie Mazzari, Distillerie Bonollo, Derivados Vinicos, Industrias Vinicas, Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló, Alvinesa Alcoholera Vinicola S.A.,, Vinicas, Distillerie Mazzari, Distillerie Mazzari, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Caviro, PAHI, S.L, Paari Chem Resources., Comercial Quimica Sarasa, S.L, Hebei Foodchem Co. Ltd., Hebei Foodchem Co. Ltd., Qingdao Langyatai( Group)co., Ltd., Neptune Chemicals among other.

Tartaric acid is a crystalline dicarboxylic acid that is found naturally in various fruits such as grapes, bananas and tamarind. Also known as dihydroxybutane dioic acid, it is one of the plant acids and has various industrial uses. It is also known as wine fermentation by-products, salt, potassium bitrate, cream of tartar. Tartaric acid is colourless and soluble in water.

Segmentation: Global Tartaric Acid Market

By Type (Naturals and Synthetic)

(Naturals and Synthetic) By Source (Grapes & Sun-Dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride, Others, Apricots, Tamarind, Bananas and Apples)

(Grapes & Sun-Dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride, Others, Apricots, Tamarind, Bananas and Apples) By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Others)

(Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Others) By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium).

