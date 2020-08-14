Surgical Drains Market Analysis – Global Forecast to 2022

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising awareness programs globally.

According to research report the surgical drains market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.82 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206173813

• Based on application, the surgical drains market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics/gynecology surgery, and other surgeries. The cardiac and thoracic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Based on product, the market is segmented into accessories and surgical drainage systems. The surgical drainage systems segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Based on type, the surgical drains market is segmented into active drains and passive drains. The active drains segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages offered by active drains, such as efficient fluid removal and prevention from bacterial infection are supporting the growth of this market.

The surgical drains market is highly competitive with several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include B. Braun (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec (UK), C.R. Bard (US), Redax (Italy), Ethicon (US), Stryker (US), Romsons (India), Medtronic (Ireland), Medline Industries (US), Cook Medical (US), Poly Medicure (India), Zimmer Biomet (Indiana), Global Medikit (India), Degania Silicone (Israel), Aspen Surgical (US), National Surgical (Australia), Axiom Medical (US), Péters Surgical (France), Ningbo Luke medical China), Goharshafa (Iran), ARMSTRONG MEDICAL (UK), Angiplast (India), CHIMED (Italy), and pfm medical (Germany).

Expansions accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2014 and 2017. Some of the companies that adopted this strategy include Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Stryker (US), and Cook Medical (US).

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206173813

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demand for Advanced Wound Care products in several Asian countries, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic as well as diabetic wounds, increasing number of surgical procedures and focus of major players on enhancing their presence in this region are some of the key factors driving the growth of the surgical drains market in Asia.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com