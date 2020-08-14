Rising Aging Population Anticipated to Promotethe GlobalType-2 Diabetes Market Growth During 2020-25

Type-2 diabetes,formerly called non-insulin-dependent,is a chronic disease which occurs when thepancreas is unable to produce enough insulin. The significantly changing lifestyle of peoplewhichleads to an increase in the obesity rate among young people, booming geriatric population worldwide, and rising cases of type-2 diabetes in countries such as US are key factors which are anticipated to propel the growth of Global Type-2 Diabetes in the forecast period.

According to MarkNtel Advisors’ research report titled “Global Type-2 Diabetes Market Analysis, 2020”, the Global Type-2 Diabetes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-25. Based on gender, women acquired substantial market share in Global Type-2 Diabetes market 2020. Pregnant women are more prone to develop type-2 diabetes due to multiple adverse pregnancy outcomes. Pregnant women are at a higher rate to develop gestational diabetes especially in three to six years after deliverywhich would further develop into type 2 diabetes.

“Global Type-2 Diabetes Market Analysis, 2020” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Type-2 Diabetes providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor’s capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.

North America Acquired the Considerable Majority Market Share

North America acquired the considerable market share in the Global Type-2 Diabetes market in 2020 owing to the increasing obesity rate amongst the youth due to their rapidly changing lifestyle which is among the main cause for the occurrence of type-2 diabetes. Moreover, the rising degree of innovation in the treatment for type-2 diabetes, increasing aging population, and dominance of major market players in the regionareexpected to accentuate the market growth of the Type-2 Diabetes in the forthcoming period as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors’ research report “GlobalType-2 Diabetes Market Analysis, 2020”.

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Type-2 Diabetes market areMerck & Co, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, BoehringerIngelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Biocon, Johnson & Johnsonetc.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Drug Type (Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Biguanides, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists, Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors (SGLT2), Sulfonylureas, Other (Thiazolidinediones, meglitinides, glitazones, etc.)

2. By Gender (Male, Female)

3. By Age Group (Upto 19 years, 20-65 years, Above 65 years)

4. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

5. By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, South-East Asia, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa),

6. By Company (Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, BoehringerIngelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Biocon, Johnson & Johnson etc.)

