Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market Size and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2027

Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Overview

The intermediate bulk container market may gain substantial growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the ubiquitous influence of intermediate bulk containers across various applications such as healthcare, cosmetics, food and beverages, chemicals, and others. The growing use of chemicals, inks, dyes, and paints across the construction sector may serve as a beneficial point for the growth of the intermediate bulk container market. Based on product, the global intermediate bulk container market can be segmented into FIBC and RIBC.

This report on the intermediate bulk container market conducts thorough research on various parameters for analyzing the key growth generating factors. This aspect proves to be of great help to market stakeholders and helps them design their business strategies accordingly. This report also covers the rapidly changing intermediate bulk container market scenario. The report also sheds light on the effects of COVID-19 on the intermediate bulk container market through the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Competitive Scenario

The intermediate bulk container market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of domestic and international players. These players are involved in intense competition against each other for establishing dominance over the intermediate bulk container market. Pricing is a significant aspect and holds great importance for the manufacturer to increase sales. Research and development activities are always in the loop for discovering new mechanisms and technologies that will bring down the prices of the intermediate bulk containers and improve the quality as well.

Activities such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations are frequently conducted by key players to expand their influence on the intermediate bulk container market. This aspect eventually helps in strengthening the growth of the intermediate bulk container market. Some well-established players in the intermediate bulk container market are Bulk Lift International, Conitex Sonoco, Greif Flexible Products and Services, WeidenhammerPackunghen, BWAY Corporation, Berry Plastics, InertapePolywer Group, and Halsted.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The novel coronavirus has caused innumerable losses to almost all industries across the globe. It has burnt a hole in the growth prospect of numerous industries. The intermediate bulk container market is no exception to the loss. The lockdown restrictions imposed by almost all countries around the world have led to the shutting down of many manufacturing units and production facilities. This factor has dampened the growth rate of the intermediate bulk container market.

Nevertheless, in a move to bring the economy on track, the governments of various countries are opening economic activities in a staggered manner. This development has led to the opening up of various manufacturing facilities, thus providing a glimmer of hope for the revival of the intermediate bulk container market growth.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Key Trends

The intermediate bulk container market is inviting good growth opportunities on the advantage factor over other alternatives such as cylindrical drums. The rising popularity of the intermediate bulk containers as a safer sustainable packaging method will prove useful in increasing the growth rate of the intermediate bulk container market greatly. The growing popularity of intermediate bulk containers in the petrochemical sector may also prove to be a strong growth generator for the intermediate bulk container market.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Regional Landscape

Geographically, the intermediate bulk container market is spread across Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The regions having developed countries such as North America and Europe may incur good growth for the intermediate bulk container market across the forecast period. The robust growth of the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry may prove to be growth multiplying factors for the intermediate bulk container market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

