Hi Lo Review – Play with a Bonus at MagBets Casino

Hi Lo Review

Hi Lo is one of the favourite casino games of all players, especially beginners. It has a very fast learning curve which makes it very simple to play. Expanse Studios’ Hi Lo variant is one of the best on the market at the moment. The game is available at MagBets casino on your PC or mobile phone for fun or real money.

The game is played between you and a dealer. No other players are involved in it, which simplifies it even further. The goal of the game is to guess if the next card is higher or lower than the card on the table. That’s it – you place a bet on a high or low card and wait for the outcome.

Play Hi Lo by Expanse Studios at MagBets casino now with an online bonus and you might win yourself a nice sum of cash without a significant investment.

How to Win in Hi Lo in MagBets Casino

As mentioned, Hi Lo is one of the simplest casino games you can play. The objective is to correctly predict if the next card on the table is higher or lower than the card on the table.

Expanse Studio’s take on Hi Lo follows the basic Hi Lo rules. Each card is drawn from a newly shuffled card deck with 50 cards. This excludes Tens and 2 Jokers. You can set your chip size by pressing on the Lower or Raise buttons. The odds vary depending on the probability of high or low card to come next.

Once you set your chip size, the next card will be dealt and the winners/losers announced. If you guessed correctly, congratulations! You have won this round and can move on to the next.

Hi Lo Bets

The bets in Expanse’s Hi LO game are pretty simple. Try the game at MagBets casino and click on the ibutton to take a look at the paytable. The payout is calculated as the sum of the bet and odds for each one. If you bet on Black or Red, for example, the payout is double your bet (2:1).

The other bets offer longer odds. For example, placing your wager on 2 or 9 pays 1.5:1. A bet on J, K, K, or A pays 3:1, while a single bet on K or A pays 6:1. A bet on A has a payout of 12:1, while a Joker pays a hefty 24:1.

The final two bets, Hi or Lo, pay 1.09-12:1. As you can see for yourself, the MagBets Hi Lo card game is pretty generous. Even if you don’t hit the high payouts, a bet on Red or Black will still double your stake.

Hi Lo General Information

Expanse Studios is a new Maltese casino game developer that’s still plying its trade. The developer has impressed with around 20 games so far, including Hi Lo. While Expanse is focused on mobile slots, the developer has managed to release several casino games including Titan Roulette, Titan Dice, and Hi Lo.

You can play them all at MagBets casino for fun or real money. Invest in Hi Lo and you might just get a nice payout if you guess the next card on the table correctly.

Graphics & Sounds

Like all Expanse games, Hi Lo looks great. The game has a pretty simple design. The main card is displayed in the center, with the Lo and Hi bets right next to it. Both bets also feature the probability for each so you can see your chances per round.

In the background, a jazzy tune sets the tone for the game. In audiovisual terms, Expanse Studio has created another perfect game.

Hi Lo RTP

Expanse Hi Lo card game has a variable RTP of 95.76-96%. This is solid enough for a game of this range with an easy learning curve. The return to player percentage depends on the card on the table. Don’t worry; you won’t have to do any complex mathematical equations. The game will calculate them for you so you can know what kind of card may come next.

Hi Lo Verdict

Hi Lo is one of Expanse Studio’s best games. Available for free and real money at the MagBets online casino, Hi Lo plays perfectly seamlessly across all devices. You can play it on your PC or try it on your Android or iOS phone. No matter where you play it, you will surely have loads of fun.

Try Hi Lo at MagBets casino with an online bonus and you will surely find the Expanse Studios game thrilling.