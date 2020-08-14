“The market for HDPE pipe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increase in application of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries.”

HDPE pipes Market is forecast to reach $27 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2025. The market for HDPE pipe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increase in application of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries. The rise in demand from water irrigation systems in agricultural industry drives the growth of the HDPE pipe market. In addition, the production of raw materials to manufacture HDPE pipes have reduced drastically due to the impact of COVID-19, which is constraining the growth of the market in the year 2020 and 2021.

By Application – Segment Analysis

Owing to the growing application of HDPE pipes in various end use industries, the market for HDPE pipe is expected to witness substantial growth. The growth in demand poly pipe irrigation systems in agricultural industry is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE pipe market. Rapid urbanization is anticipated to increase the demand for water supply, leading to increase in requirement of HDPE pipes. Furthermore, growth in sewage disposal infrastructure fuels the demand for HDPE pipes. However, volatile raw material prices attributed to fluctuation in prices of crude oil is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, innovation and technological advancements in PE pipe provide future growth opportunities to the HDPE pipes market.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC, is dominating HDPE pipes market in terms of geography. The High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly owing to the rise in agricultural and industrial activities in the region. Furthermore, demand for pipeline infrastructure is increasing in oil & gas exploration and production activities. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for HDPE pipes in Asia Pacific. Europe is projected to follow Asia Pacific. Increase in demand for HDPE pipes, specifically in Spain, Germany, and Italy, is projected to augment the market. Furthermore, rapid growth in demand for HDPE pipes in various countries in Eastern Europe is likely to fuel the High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market in the region.

Drivers – HDPE pipes Market

The growing application in sewage disposal infrastructure

Due to the continuous infrastructure development of sewage systems in the developing countries, the demand for plastic pipes has increased exponentially, on the back of which the demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes is also increasing. The HDPE pipes offer various functional advantages such as sustainability, durability, and flexibility along with superior resistance to corrosion and abrasion which are needed in the sewage water treatment. Apart from this, the HDPE piping systems also provide long service life, excellent joint performance, and offer leak-free protection. Further, the growth of the sewage disposal infrastructure is anticipated to positively impact the growth of HDPE pipes market.

Challenges – HDPE pipes Market

The high cost of HDPE pipes is one of the major factor that constraints the growth of the market

The major constraint in the growth of the HDPE pipes market is the higher cost of these pipes. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are about 25% more expensive when they are compared with the PVC and UPVC pipes. Also, the installation cost of the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes is comparatively high in comparison with the other plastic pipes. The installation cost of HDPE pipes varies around 2% to 3% to the cost of the other plastic pipes. Further, this variation in the pricing of the plastic pipes is expected to hamper the growth of the HDPE pipes market.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the HDPE pipes market. In 2019, the market of HDPE pipes has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. HDPE pipes Market top 10 companies are JM Eagle Inc., WL Plastics, Lane Enterprises, Inc., Prinsco, Inc., Uponor, Poly plastic group, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, United Poly systems, Radius system, and Blue Diamond Industries, LLC., among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches:

In December 2019, ISCO Industries, Inc. (ISCO), a Louisville-based high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping solutions provider, is announcing that it has agreed to acquire M.T. Deason, based in Birmingham, Alabama. M.T. Deason has been providing products and services for the gas distribution market since 1982. The company prides itself on listening and responding to the needs of their customers with innovative solutions.

