Global Coir Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2024

Coir is a fiber from the outer husk of the coconut, used in potting compost and for making ropes and matting. Among vegetable fibers, coir has one of the highest concentrations of lignin, making it stronger but less flexible than cotton and unsuitable for dyeing. Coir is widely used in the upholstery industry, and it is a healthy substitute for processed synthetic rubber. It is also used as a combination with natural rubber for filling up mattresses, automobile seats, sofas, settees, and seating systems. Moreover, Coir is used for insulation and it also finds application in panels, cold storages and food industry. A coconut harvest occurs once in 45 days. From 1000 coconuts it would be possible to extract 10 kgs of coir.

Growing demand for ecofriendly products and lightweight properties of coir drives the growth of the global coir market. As it is a material that occurs in nature it is completely renewable and is therefore considered an excellent choice for environmental sustainability. Growth in the end-user industries and the number of bi products obtained from coir are boosting the growth of the coir market. However, the use of other natural fibers and synthetics are likely to restrain the growth of the coir market.

Furthermore, Coir ply has all the properties of phenol-bonded ply with the added strength of fiber reinforced phenol bonding. This in turn is creating several growth opportunities for the key players in the coir market. The government is encouraging private investments in its handloom and coir industries to enhance productivity and maintain the competitive edge. The policy also proposes to introduce power looms to promote state-of-the-art units of international standards.

Asia Pacific Region is Leading the Coir Market

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region is leading the coir market due to the highest production in India and SriLankan. APAC region is followed by North America and Europe. India has made considerable efforts to promote coir industry including establishing an annual International Coir Festival.

The efforts support the market expansion for coir and India hopes to further increase production by streamlining the fiber collection process to meet demand. Mainly the coastal region of India, produces around 60% of the total world supply of white coir fiber, whereas Sri Lanka produces around 36% of the total world brown fiber output. On the other hand, Coconuts are grown in more than 93 countries in the world and therefore there is considerable scope to develop coir industry in further countries.

Segment Covered

The report on global coir market covers segments such as, processing, products and applications. On the basis of processing the global coir market is categorized into brown fiber, white fiber, buffering and bristle coir. On the basis ofproducts, the global coir market is categorized into coir fiber, coir pith, coir yarn, curled coir and coir ply boards. On the basis of applications the global coir market is categorized into upholstery-mattresses, insulation, erosion control, agriculture, netting and matting.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global coir market such as, Geewin Exim., SMS Exporters, Sai Cocopeat Export Private Limited, Kumaran Coir, Allwin Coir, Travancore Cocotuft Pvt. Ltd, BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES. and Classic Coir.

