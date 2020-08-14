“Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) is a copolymer of hexafluoropropylene and tetrafluoroethylene. These coatings provide significant abrasion resistance and chemical resistance.”

FEP-coated Polyimide Film Market size is forecast to reach $103.86 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 1.80% during 2020-2025. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) is a copolymer of hexafluoropropylene and tetrafluoroethylene. These coatings provide significant abrasion resistance and chemical resistance. They are extremely non-wetting and possess low coefficient of friction, which make them suitable for use in manufacturing composite parts in aerospace industry, heaters, flexible printed circuits, loud speaker components, and photovoltaic modules.

By Application – Segment Analysis

Pressure sensitive tape segment held a significant share in FEP-coated polyimide film market in 2019. Pressure sensitive tape is used in applications where durable, reliable performance is required, often in harsh environments. It can also be engineered and converted to meet specific requirements for mechanical, electrical, temperature and chemical properties. These properties make pressure sensitive tape a good solution in many aircraft and spacecraft applications.

By End-User Industry – Segment Analysis

Aerospace segment held a significant share in FEP-coated polyimide film market in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 1.97% during the forecast period. FEP aerospace tape products are engineered for use in multi layer insulation (MLI) blanket applications and offer excellent physical, thermal insulation and optical properties. FEP aerospace tape is also referred to as a Flexible Optical Solar Reflector (FOSR) and is available with either conductive or non-conductive pressure sensitive adhesive variations. Polyimide tape is used to insulate wiring on satellites, spacecraft and launch vehicles because of its thermal insulation and radiation resistance properties.

Geography- Segment Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the FEP-coated polyimide film market with a share of more than 41%, followed by North America and Europe. China is having the major market share in the region owing to its vast economy growth, expansion of automotive industry and rise in industrialization. According to OICA, the motor vehicle production increased from 51,846,421 units in 2016 to 52,656,826 in 2018. This is primarily because of higher demand from the automotive sector due to a growing population. FEP-coated polyimide films are used in the automotive industry for diaphragms sensors and manifolds and hence growing automotive industry is expected to drive the FEP-coated polyimide film market. Moreover, consumer’s increasing disposable income in the region has increased their expenditure on the automotive industry due to which FEP-coated polyimide film demand has increased drastically.

Drivers – FEP-coated Polyimide Film Market

Excellent properties of FEP- coated polyimide film

These films possess weatherability and optical properties that enhance the performance of environmental plant growth chambers and solar thermal collectors, which augment the market growth. FEP-coated polyimide films provide enhanced thermal, electrical, physical, and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package, which make them suitable for electrical insulation applications. In addition, as per the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards, polyimide films are coated to a thickness level of 1-2 mils.

Challenges – FEP-coated Polyimide Film Market

High cost and toxicity

FEP decomposes when heated above 400F, thereby emitting toxic products, which hinders the market growth. In addition, high cost of polyimide films and issues in processing of these films are expected to decline the market growth. FEP can be very expensive, with the lowest strength and stiffness of all the fluoro plastics. High production cost, shift in demand for bio-based polymers, and stiff competition from counterparts (such as Teflon) may restrain the fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) coated polyimide film market during the forecast period.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the FEP-coated polyimide film market. In 2019, the market of FEP-coated polyimide film has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the FEP-coated polyimide film market are Dunmore, Dupont, Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd, American Durafilm, Kaneka Corporation, Triton, Saint Gobain, Yancheng Hengsheng Insulation, Sheldahl, WJF Chemicals among others.

Product Launch

In April 2019, Kaneka Corporation has developed “Pixeo TM*１SR”, a super heat-resistant polyimide film for high-speed, high frequency 5G *2. It is to be employed as a member of a flexible print circuit board for 5G smartphones.

In March 2019, Kaneka Corporation has developed “Colorless Polyimide Film”, the material for the cover window of flexible organic electroluminescent (EL) displays.

