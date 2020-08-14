Duodenoscopes Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2023

Duodenoscopes Market Information: By Types, (Rigid Duodenoscopes and Flexible Duodenoscopes), By Application, (Diagnosis and Treatment), By End User (Gastrologists, General and Pediatric Surgeons, Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, and Others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Global Duodenoscopes Market – Overview

Duodenoscope is flexible, lighted weighted tubes that are released through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine. These are specially designed side viewing endoscope for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures, which will help to diagnose diseases associated with pancreas and bile ducts with the help of fluoroscopic imaging procedure. Duodenoscopes are being used in more than 650,000 gastrointestinal procedures in the U.S every year. This is a minimally invasive way to drain out fluids from biliary and pancreatic ducts which are blocked by cancerous tumors, gallstones or others. The global Duodenoscopes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Duodenoscope is a more complex device with respect to other endoscopes and is tougher to clean and disinfect. These devices plays an essential role in the treatment of patients, but there has been some evidences which shows that some patients have been transmitted with hospital born and other infectious agents, including antibiotic drug-resistant infections due to these devices. In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted the FDA regarding possible association of multidrug resistant bacterial infections and duodenoscopes. From January 2013 through December 2014, ERCP was associated with infections in 135 patients.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, PENTAX Medical, Olympus Corporation, Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., ENDOMED, and SonoScape and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global duodenoscopes market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The market of duodenoscopes is growing moderately. Increasing prevalence of pancreatic, bile duct cancer tumors and various gastrointestinal conditions are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global duodenoscopes market. In addition, increasing research and development and technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for transmission of infectious agents with duodenoscopes and developing new solutions to minimize patient exposure is another major driver, fuelling the global duodenoscopes market growth. However, increasing FDA recalls for duodenoscopes due to challenging cleaning and high-level disinfection procedures and rising multidrug-resistant bacterial infections are major factors which are restraining the growth of global duodenoscopes market.

According to the latest WHO report (World Health Organization), in 2015, 8.8 million people died across the globe from cancer, which is nearly 1 in 6 of all the global deaths. According to the WHO, approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, according to a report by the World Gastroenterology Organization, (2014), 35-40% of world’s total population had acute or chronic GI complication.

Industry Updates

May, 2015 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation has acquired company TeraMedica, Inc., in the United States

Jan, 2017 PENTAX Medical had acquired C2 Therapeutics to expand interventional endoscopy offering

Aug, 2014 Fujifilm, TMDU and Sao Paulo University Hospital signed an agreement for the promotion of diagnostic system for colorectal cancer in Brazil

Jul, 2017 PENTAX Medical has announced the collaboration with AOHUA to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare

Jul, 2016 PENTAX Medical launched new high-definition pulmonology endoscopy system to deliver outstanding HD image quality

Request For Free Sample Copy :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4480

Global Duodenoscopes Market – Regional:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas account for the major share of the market owing to the presence of patient population, well-developed technology, and high healthcare expenditure. To improve the quality of the diagnosis & treatment, the demand for the advanced devices have increased. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, approximately 60 to 70 million people are affected by either major or minor GIT diseases.

Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. The major driving factor of the market are increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing government support for development of healthcare domain, and well developed technology. Moreover, increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, change in lifestyle, high prevalence of cancer among geriatric population drives this market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing duodenoscope market owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of this market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East holds the major share of the regional market due to well-developed technology and high spending.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.