Drinkware Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the drinkware market looks good with opportunities in houseware, food services, and retail industry. The global drinkware market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $12.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in beverage consumption, growing hotel and catering industries, and increasing middle class disposal income.

86 market data tables and 152 figures spread through 193 pages

In this market, glass, bone china, porcelain/stoneware, and steel are used for manufacturing of drinkware products. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that glass will remain the largest material type, and will also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, environmentally friendly, and low health risk benefits.

Within the drinkware market, everyday glass will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population, increasing disposal income, and growth in the hospitality industry.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of luxury drinkware made of BPA free co-polyster, and use of drinkware as promotional products. Arc International, AnHui DeLi Glassware, Libbey, Pasabache, Bormioli Rocco, The Oneida Group, Steelite International, and Ocean Glass are among the major suppliers of drinkware market.

