Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic market during the period. The global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is projected to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 9.5% to 10.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/71

The report identified that the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CRFP) market is driven by factors such as, increasing demand in the automotive and aerospace industry. Moreover, growth in defense sector is likely to boost the market size of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CRFP) market over the next few years. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include demand for lightweight & cost-effective CFRP.

Rising Demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CRFP) market in sports applications, especially in the APAC region and Research and development in the aviation industry for manufacturing components provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. High cost associated with production of defense grade CFRP is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/71

Market Segmentation By Type, Raw Materials, Manufacturing Process, Application and Region

The report segments the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic(CRFP) market by type, raw materials, manufacturing process, application and region. On the basis of raw materials the CFRP market is segmented as polyacrylonitrile, petroleum pitch and others. Moreover, on the basis of types it is segmented as thermo setting and thermoplastic. The manufacturing processes of carbon fiber reinforced plastic include prepreg layup, pultrusion and winding, wet lamination & infusion, press and injection and others. The applications of CFRP covered in the research include aerospace & defense, wind turbines, automotive, sports equipment, building & construction, molding compounds and others.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, JIANGSU HENGSHEN FIBRE MATERIALS CO.LTD., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., SGL CARBON SE, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: