Activated Carbon Market Research Report (2019-2026): Key Players, Developments, Trends and Forecast| Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd

Significant Players of this Global Activated Carbon Market:

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD.; KUREHA CORPORATION; Donau Carbon GmbH; Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH; Prominent Systems, Inc.; OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON; Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.; Albemarle Corporation; Carbon Activated Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ingevity; CarboTech AC GmbH; Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Global Activated Carbon Market Segmentation –

Global Activated Carbon Market: Product

Powdered

Granular

Extruded/Pelletized

Others

Global Activated Carbon Market: Raw Material

Coal-Based

Coconut Shell-Based

Wood-Based

Others

Global Activated Carbon Market: Application

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

Regional Analysis for Activated Carbon Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

