3D Printed Packaging Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027

3D printed packaging products: Introduction & Significance

3D printing refers to a specific field of manufacturing technology which includes a range of processes and applications. The concept includes construction of parts, layer-upon-layer. In the past few years, 3D printing has witnessed rapid adoption among manufacturers as it completely elimiates the need for tooling. In its initial days, 3D printing had limited applications in the packaging industry, which included prototyping. However, in recent years, 3D printing has made several strides in applications, and is expected to continue the momentum during the forecast period. 3D printing is now being increasingly used for the construction of final products. 3D printing is anticipated to create immnese opportunity for the growth of the packaging industry, especially during occasions, ranging from corporate events & conferences, to special events with worldwide coverage such as the Olympics. This arises from the requirement to turn around packaging that relates to that event. 3D printing has equally likely chances of disrupting the packaging industry as nanotechnology. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global 3D printed packagingis anticipated to be largely positive.

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology was adopted to determine the market size for 3D printed packaging products.

Supply-side analysis

The collected numbers are primarily obtained from key 3D printed packaging product manufacturers in the world, their product offerings, sales revenues in each market verticals. Sales revenue from 3D printed packagingwas estimated after comprehensive product mapping. Various market and industry experts, which includes sales and marketing heads of 3D printed packaging product manufacturers, independent consultants, and distributors, were contacted to validate the penetration of 3D printed packagingin the total packaging market.

Demand-side analysis

The overall end use market size was determined, and the penetration of 3D printed packaging was determined in eash of the end uses. The total value and demand for 3D printed packagingwas mapped in each end use industry, across the world.

This approach is followed for the global market, and bottom-up analysis was used to arrive at the market size of 3D printed packaging products, in terms of consumption and revenue.

Global 3D printed packaging market: Segmentation

The global 3D printed packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of end use packaging industry, the global 3D printed packaging market has been segmented as follows –

Food & Beverage packaging

Personal care & cosmetic products packaging

Medical products & pharmaceutical packaging

Others

On the basis of 3D printing method, the global 3D printed packaging market has been segmented as follows –

Additive manufacturing

Subtractive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing

It is the process which allows the construction of 3D objects by successively depositing material in layers such that it becomes a predesigned shape.

Subtractive manufacturing

In this method, 3D objects are constructed by successively cutting material away from a solid block of material.

On the basis of application, the global 3D printed packaging market has been segmented as follows –

Concept models

Functional prototypes

Manufacturing tools

End use parts

*Price range for the market has been studied on the basis of application

Global 3D printed packaging market: Key Players

Some of the key players using 3D printing for packaging are –

The Dial Corp.

Silgan Plastics

Xerox Corp.

Tray-Pak

Some of the brand owners who use 3D printing include –

Estee Lauder

Coty, Inc.

L’Oreal S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mondelez International, Inc.

Some vendors in the market include

GenPak

Lombardi Plastic

Smart Design Co.

Key developments & dynamics of the market

3D printing has had a troubling history of competing with alternative technologies for price. However, one of the key characteristics observed in modern consumers is a large affinity towards packaging designs which are more exciting, engaging, and interactive. 3D printing would enable designers and engineers to do just that. The possibilities with 3D printing in the packaging industry are limitless, especially with bespoke packaging formats. 3D printing is also anticipated to play a pivotal role in the growth of contract manufacturers. 3D printing enables a company to add real-time innovations to a packaging line, efficiently.

