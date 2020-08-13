Supercapacitor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the supercapacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer electronics, and energy industries. The global supercapacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2026 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2017 to 2026. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for hybrid electrical vehicles and portable electronics products and their superior properties, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization as compared conventional batteries.

In this market, double layer capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors are used for the energy storage purpose. Lucintel forecasts that double layer capacitor is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing usage in regenerative braking systems, power systems of various electric vehicles, and wind turbines for pitch control application. Lucintel predicts that the demand for hybrid capacitors will experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its ability to enhance capability of energy storage and provide high power to different applications more quickly and efficiently as compared to double layer capacitors.

Within the supercapacitor market, transportation is expected to become the largest end use market. This market is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by the growing demand for supercapacitors in trains, cars, hybrid buses, cranes, and trucks due to the need for fuel efficiency, power stabilization, enhanced vehicle performance, reduction of carbon-dioxide emissions, and providing of extended long life expectancy. All these factors are expected to spur the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for supercapacitors in automotive, wind, solar, and consumer electronics industries, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include growing demand for micro supercapacitors and development of high energy density supercapacitors. Maxwell Technologies, Nesscap Energy, Ioxus, Yunasko, CAP XX Limited, AVX Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, Nippon Chemi, and many others are among the major supercapacitor manufacturers.

The study includes a forecast for the global supercapacitor market by product types, end use industry, and region as follows:

By product type [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2026]:

Double LayerPseudocapacitorHybrid Capacitor

By end use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2026]:

Automotive and TransportationIndustrialEnergyConsumer ElectronicOthers

By region [$M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2026]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of World

