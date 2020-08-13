Smartphone Screen Protector Industry – Analysis, Growth, Overview, Manufacturers, Share, Demand and Outlook 2023

Smartphone Screen Protector Market – Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the Smartphone Screen Protector Industry appears fragmented due to the presence of several diversified players. Players seek market expansion, innovate continually, and invest substantially in strategies such as collaboration, M&A, and product launch.

Also, they invest increasingly in R&D activities to develop cost-competitive solutions and products. They acquire promising companies in emerging markets. Immense revenue generation opportunities in the market attract many new entrants. However, they find it further challenging to survive while competing with the latest technologies developed by the already established players.

Major Players:

Players leading the Smartphone Screen Protector Market include SCHOTT AG (Germany), AGC (Japan), ZAGG Inc. (US), FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China), Corning Incorporated (US), Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co., Ltd (China), Belkin International, Inc. (US), BodyGuardz (US), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), and AZ Infolink Private Limited (India), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

April 01, 2019 — Belkin, Inc. (the US), a manufacturer of electronic audio and video equipment for home entertainment, launched a screenforce tempered glass screen protection product for users of iPhones in India. The new screen-guard is compatible to use in iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max. Belkin’s unique, the screen protector is designed to apply devices with unparalleled accuracy, the company claimed. Incorporating a state-of-the-art protective screen through a machine, screen force screen protection first-of-its-kind system.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into five market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Material Type: Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PT), and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

By Product Type: 2D, 5D, 3D, and 9H Tempered Glass.

By Size: 0.21 mm, 0.26 mm, 0.33 mm, and 0.48 mm.

By Application: Smartphones and Tablets.

By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Market Analysis:

Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market is quadrupling, mainly due to the proliferation of smartphones. Moreover, the demand to save the mobile phones’ displays that are susceptible to cracks, scratches, etc. fosters the growth of the market. The spurting growth in the gaming industry is escalating the market on the global platform, creating a colossal demand.

According to a leading research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market is expected to garner exponential accruals by 2023. In its recently published research report, MRFR also asserts that the market would register over 9.92% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 to 2023). Rising sales of smartphones, coupled with the availability of cost-effective smart devices, boost the market demand.

Uptake of tempered glass to prevent loss of clarity on Smartphone Screens would foster the growth of the market, influencing the sales of screen guards. Changing consumer preference and the sharp rise in the disposable income levels of consumers are some of the key factors impacting market growth, positively. Technological advances and the emergence of 3D and 9H tempered glass is contributing to the growth of the market.

Conversely, the volatility of prices and the demand-supply gap in the raw materials required for the production of Smartphone Screen Protectors is impeding the growth of the market, restricting their productions. Nevertheless, advancements in technology would support market growth, presenting cost-effective manufacturing techniques.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market – Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region would retain its leading position in the Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market throughout the assessment period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the proliferation of smartphones and a large number of population bases. Besides, the rapid urbanization and expanding manufacturing sector led by the improving economy in the region would help the APAC Smartphone Screen Protector Market to witness a healthy growth in the years to come.

Europe is the second-largest market for smartphone screen protectors, globally. The region has a considerable number of smartphone manufacturers. The augmenting market demand fosters regional market growth. Certainly, the resurging economy in Europe is contributing to the growth of the market, supporting the proliferation of smartphones.

North America Smartphone Screen Protector Market is emerging as a promising market, globally. Factors impacting the market growth in the regional market, positively, are increasing investments transpired into the development of technology and product. Besides, the presence of noteworthy market players with the ability to develop cutting-edge guarding technologies alongside, the increasing uptake of these screens drives the growth in the regional market.

NOTE: Our teams of researchers are studying COVID-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering COVID-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

