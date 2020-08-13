Micro Mobile Data Center Market 2020 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market is growing rapidly over 30% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 7 billion by the end of forecast period. The micro mobile data center enhances enterprises by offering them excellent features that includes uninterrupted UPS, storage systems, board cooling is fuelling the micro mobile data center market. The MDCs data center are resistant to rough weather that is key feature driving micro mobile data center market.

Market Research Future published a research report on “Micro Mobile Data Center (IRS) Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the micro mobile data center market are – Schneider Electric SE (France), Canovate Group (Turkey), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Highlights:

The micro mobile data center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the micro mobile data center market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation.

Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the micro mobile data center market. The adoption of MDCs by both small and medium enterprises is boosting the market in the region, especially one into IT & telecommunication, healthcare and education. The micro mobile data center market is gaining demand as organizations are demanding strong security technology in order to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data. Increased research and development spending by vendors in the region is driving the micro mobile data center market. The increasing cyber-attacks and strict compliance regulation is driving the market in the region.

The emerging trend in data center industry is modular micro data centers that are energy efficient, cost effective with fast deployment time frame. One of the leading player Zellabox in micro mobile data center market provides range of modular micro data center solutions that are energy efficient, flexible, robust, aesthetic and scalable. Huawei positioned as a challenger player for data center networking solutions owing to is rapid growth in market share and offers innovative solution in hardware and software.

North America is one of the leading player in the micro mobile data center (MDC) market owing to presence of major players in the region. As the MDCs centers are highly efficient and are about to replace server rooms of SMEs in the region is one of the biggest reason boosting the MDCs market.

By application micro mobile data center consists of mobile computing. Mobile computing is location flexible and allow the users to work in the environment that supports mobile network. It saves time of travelling from one location to another location. It also supports cloud computing that offers safe and secure saving of documents on the online server.

Segments:

Micro Mobile Data Center market is segmented on the basis of application, rack size and vertical.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Application:

Instant & Retrofit

High Density Networks

Remote Office

Mobile Computing

Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Rack Size:

5-25 RU

26-50 RU

51-100 RU

Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Retail

Manufacturing

Mining

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for micro mobile data center market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in micro mobile data center market owing to high adoption of MDCs by small and medium enterprises in the region. The region is continuously investing into research and development of micro mobile data center market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

