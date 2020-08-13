“India Online Test Preparation Market Outlook, 2025” proposing exam types (Government Service, Civil Services, Banking, Engineering, Medical, GMAT/MBA, etc) with (Market Trends & Size Analysis) released by Bonafide Research

Very well said by Nelson Mandela “Education is the most powerful tool which can be used to change the World.”

Not only formal education but these days online education in India has come a long way with the development of technology. India is one of the nations that is developing at an exponential rate in terms of technology. With the population of more than 1.3 billion, the availability of high-speed internet and smartphones, India has the most number of technologically driven persons. People like to do everything online, they shop online, do business online, make friends online, learn online etc. While eCommerce being the most significant online industry, online education and learning stand right next to it. With the ever-increasing information available on the internet and the countless number of online courses many people in India prefer to learn online. Not only basic degree education is important but also reskilling as well upgrade for the professional skilled achieved. With the pace of time Online education has gained traction in the post-covid period and most the teachers are also leading edtech platforms and gaining name and fame as deserved. And given the current state of affairs the best way to go forward is online education at all level be is schooling, graduation as well professional careers.

With almost three months in the COVID 19 situation time is proving to be one of the greatest life-altering challenges of modern society. At present the new “Normal” is self-quarantine and work from home. With quarantine at home and respecting social distancing norms is the way to go, students can also hit the time to introspect on what they can do to channel their career as well. Nowadays, the Education of India is improving day by day which is reflected through the high competition between the people for getting the best education for higher studies or a secure job. So many competitive exams are conducted every year in India for higher studies or job-related. People are more looking to find a convenient way to prepare for these exams without disturbing their routine life. There is a huge demand for the online test preparation platform which provides the learning in their convenient time and place. Government and Civil Services exam preparation are dominating the market with more than 50% share combined from the total online test preparation market. Even due to pandemic situation widespread all over the world out of which even India is not spared. As per experts of education sectors the COVID-19 crisis has spurred companies to adopt technology into each of their functions whether teaching or testing of the topics. The quarantine presents an excellent opportunity to upskill and move ahead in the career with a professional achievements.

Market Developments

The report titled “India Online Test Preparation Market Overview, 2020-2025″. The Test Preparation market is segmented based on exam type which government Service civil Services are banking engineering medical GMAT/MBA and other national & state government exams. According to market research analyst Deepak Tiwari, There is a huge demand for the online test preparation platform which provides the learning in their convenient time and place. Therefore, Online Test Preparation Market is growing with a CAGR of 39% for forecasted Periods in value terms. Also, the report covers the tier wise test preferences chosen by the user. So the brands focused on course offerings for a particular Tier. Students are driven by instantaneous results and flexibility whereas professionals are driven by convenience factors therefor in device preferences mobile/ tablet are hold approx 60% in value share. Course fees of the competitive exam are to low compare to other courses therefor generally users are preferred to pay their fees in onetime payment. As the working people are also prepared for various exams digital payment is a high contribution in payment mode. Now the brand is more targets to provide a free mock test to attract the user. The growth factor for this market is users learn from the best faculties all over the nation. Especially beneficial to students staying in rural areas that they can have only one or two educational facilities which most of the time offer a limited course and program options for students.

What leads to the development of India’s online test preparation market?

The ultimate goal or objective for any organization is to increase the scoreboard which will see an affected increase in the number of subscribers for the courses.

Private Tutoring: One-on-one or small group allows for personalized instructions and often the best results when it comes to scoring improvement. In an individual setting, students are most accountable for completing assignments, and dedicated time is spent for their own improvements by the students as well as the expert mentors assigned by the organizations.

Group Classes: Though private attention is part of the test preparation. Simultaneously, group classes’ culture is also seen in these courses. Students receive the knowledge through group settings sharing from expert mentors assigned. The group classes’ help even to develop self-confidence as well the students are even less pressured than in one-on-one discussions.

Online Acceptations: For those who grew up before the ages of email, internet, and smartphones, it is always difficult for them to imagine online classes. But online education is the future and some universities have given green signals for grading of students for test preparations through online courses.

Elderly Targets: Nearly 48% population in India between 15–40 age group with high aspirations but lower income is a good target market for online education. And, the acceptability of online channel is high in the younger demographic.

The above factors clearly show the involvement and future potential of online education in India.

Students can also think about having key skills while pursing such courses. Adaptive in decision making and critical thinking, ability to look at all fields from a multi-disciplinary perspective. In depth knowledge and exposure for various high technologies introduced daily in the market and influence of the same in their particular fields. Experts have also the COVID-19 crisis has spurred companies to adopt technology into each their functions and skills in all fields of teaching and e-learning classes.

At the same time even companies are making efforts to ensure that their employees make an attempt for constant learning. Many companies are launching various learning apps for various fields like python, machine learning, and artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, front end programming, digital marketing and many more. In addition to watching course videos offline they can practice quizzes and a final evaluation quiz which further helps learners in course completion. There has been a 200% increase in app installs in the last 60 days. By seeing the potential and immense popularity of digital technology in India, Our Honourable Prime Minister has envisioned transforming our nation and creating opportunities for all citizens by harnessing digital technologies Through digital India initiative. The initiative comprises of various projects in various areas relating to health, education, labour, employment etc. As a part of Digital India project, many colleges and universities offer online correspondence courses.

Major companies and their App

Grade Stack Learning Private Limited- Gradeup

Test Book Edu Solutions Private Limited – Test Book

Neostencil India Private Limited- Neostencil

Olive Board Comptech Private Limited- Olive board

Ankalan Web Solutions Private Limited- Top Rankers

Edukriti Learning Solutions Private Limited- Careers360

Considered in the report

Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

Historical Year: FY 2014-15 to FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2023-24

Aspects covered in the report

India Education Overview

India Online Test Preparation (Value Volume) with analyzed historical and forecasted.

Exam/Test wise segmentation of courses

Device preferences for Online test Preparation Learning

Detailed analysis of payment mode and payment period

Profiles of top-performing companies

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Demographics Summary

4. India Education Overview

4.1. India Primary and Secondary Enrolment

4.2. India Higher Education Enrolment

4.3. India Distance Learning Enrolment

5. India E-Learning Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Category By Value

5.2.2. By Category By Volume

5.2.3. By Device Preference (Mobile/ Laptop)

5.2.4. By Payment Period

5.2.5. By Payment Mode

6. Online Test Preparation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Test Courses Type

6.2.2. By Tiers

6.2.3. By Device Preference

6.2.4. By Payment Period

6.2.5. By Payment Mode

7. Economic Snapshot

8. Company Profile

8.1. Grade Stack Learning Private Limited

8.2. Test Book Edu Solutions Private Limited

8.3. Neostencil India Private Limited

8.4. Olive Board Comptech Private Limited

8.5. Ankalan Web Solutions Private Limited

8.6. Edukriti Learning Solutions Private Limited

9. Disclaimer

