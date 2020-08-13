Global Artificial Flowers Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Artificial Flowers Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global artificial flowers market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of artificial flowers. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the artificial flowers market during the period.

Artificial flowers are imitation flowers, manufactured by using materials such as clay, foam, latex, leather, nylon, paper, porcelain, silk, soap, polyester, plastic and wax among others. Artificial flowers are used for interior decoration of buildings, floral arrangements for events and vehicles among others. Artificial flowers with stems find its place in homes in flower vases or pots as an alternative to live plant with flower. Artificial flowers do not need special care like nurturing natural flowers. Artificial flowers are colorful, cheaper than natural flowers, eco-friendly, easy to clean and it last longer. Artificial flowers are available during all seasons and it is suitable for people with floral allergies.

Advanced technologies are making artificial flowers resemble the respective natural flowers visually and even touches provide similar feeling of flowers. Artificial flowers are widely popular as gift item. Artificial flowers provide similar grandeur to natural flowers in floral arrangements. Artificial flowers will not bruise, wilt or weep. It is easily transportable and can be delivered days or weeks before the events, as it will not get spoiled. The customization of artificial flowers makes it even more personalized than natural flowers. Artificial flowers are used for bouquets, garlands, vases and wreaths.

Increasing Demand for Lasting Imitation Flowers at Lower Cost is Driving the Growth of the Global Artificial Flowers Market

Artificial flowers now account to about a quarter of overall floral sales, which includes natural flowers and dried flowers. Artificial flowers are available in all seasons, while the respective natural flowers are available in only specific seasons, and hence the demand for special flowers during off seasons is anticipated to create demand for artificial flowers in near future. The increasing demand for lasting imitation flowers at lower cost is driving the growth of the global artificial flowers market. The use of pesticides and other chemicals to grow and preserve natural flowers are driving people with allergies towards artificial flowers. The booming event management industry relies on artificial flowers for floral arrangement significantly at short notice and it is driving the growth of the market.

Artificial flowers in bouquets, pots, cut and loose forms are getting more demand as gifting item in many countries. The growing demand for artificial flowers to decorate homes and commercial spaces during major festivals, due to the high cost of natural flowers and delivery issues, drives the growth of the market. Increasing demand for pre-made floral arrangements of silk and other artificial materials are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Increasing display of artificial flowers in retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets and also online stores are influencing the customer preferences and it is anticipated to impact the marker positively. Stems cut artificial flower segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher price of artificial flowers in some countries force the manufacturers to focus on exports, rather than on local markets. Reluctance of customers due to lack of awareness about the materials used for manufacturing of artificial flowers hinder the growth of sales in some regions. Unavailability of skilled craftsmen to make artificial flowers in traditional way is hinders certain segments of artificial flowers market. These are major restraints for the global artificial flowers market.

The higher cost of exotic flowers and greater export of top quality local flowers provide growth opportunities for the major manufacturers to expand in emerging countries. Changing weather conditions are impacting the cultivation of natural flowers and it is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for artificial flower manufacturers in near future. Increasing preference for artificial flowers as gift item is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation by Application and by Material Type

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of artificial flowers market. The global artificial flowers market is segmented by application and by material type. The global artificial flowers market by application covers commercial and residential. Based on material type, the market is segmented as clay, cotton, foam, glass, latex, leather, nylon, paper, porcelain, satin, silk, soap, polyester, plastic and wax among others.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global artificial flowers market include, Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Sparkling International Jiangsu Co., Ltd., Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower, Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Goldmoon Industry, and Taizhou Yashen Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd.

