Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- AstraZeneca, Eisai Co.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The growth of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market enhanced by the growing cases of heartburn and rise in research and development activities conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies. In addition, advances in the treatment rate and adoption of sedentary life-style are some of the impacting factors for the demand of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) drugs. Nevertheless, product recalls coupled with shortage of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market By Drug Class (Antacids, Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Receptor Blocker, Pro-Kinetic Agents, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

The major players covered in the global gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) market are AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Mylan N.V., Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Inc, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Lannett and others.

