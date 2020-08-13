Elastography Imaging Market Growth Overview, Business Insights and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global elastography imaging market is growing pervasively, witnessing the rising cancer cases worldwide. Elastography imaging technology has become increasingly popular in the diagnostic data during surgery. The technique is extensively used during the radiology, general imaging, cardiology, cancer, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, vascular, and orthopedic & musculoskeletal applications.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recent Elastography Imaging Market Growth insights, asserts that the global elastography imaging market valuation had reached USD 2,538.2 MN in 2018, which is estimated to appreciate further at 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 to 2025). The growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat different chronic diseases, alongside the elastography imaging market trends, act as major driving forces for the market growth.

Besides, the increasing launches of innovative systems with easy to use technologies are helping the market to grow freely. Growing awareness about the benefits of elastography imaging technique in cancer detection, impact the growth of the market positively. Conversely, high costs of elastography imaging systems and the requirement of high initial investments are the major factors projected to impede market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, changes in regulatory policies and rising demand for effective therapies to treat complicated disorders would support the market growth throughout the analyzed period.

Major Players:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Resoundant Inc., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Medison), Siemens AG, and Supersonic Imagine

Elastography Imaging Market – Segmentations

The report has been segmented into four main dynamics.

By Modality : Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Elastography, and others.

By Application : Radiology/General Imaging, Cardiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Urology, Vascular, Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Applications, and others.

By End User : Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Elastography Imaging Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global elastography imaging market. The largest market share attributes to the rising numbers of cancer patients and the high adoption of new technology in the region. Besides, the presence of major market players and the increasing usages of elastography imaging techniques for the detection of cancer are spurring market growth. Also, the high healthcare expenses and technological advances in elastography imaging drive the regional market growth.

Additional factors such as the increasing R&D expenses, the increase in the insurance coverage, and improving reimbursement scenario in the US & Canada fuel the growth of the regional market. The North American elastography imaging market is expected to retain its dominance over the global market throughout the assessment period.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the global elastography imaging market. The market is majorly driven by the considerable growth in the occurrences of cancer and the increasing support & funding from regulatory authorities to control the rising prevalence of cancer. Moreover, factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare systems and the rising per capita healthcare spending, drive the regional market growth. Also, augmenting demand for innovative diagnosis techniques has been increasing the elastography imaging market size.

The elastography imaging market in the Asia Pacific region is growing briskly. The market is predominantly led by raising awareness about the advantages of elastography imaging systems in the detection & treatment of cancer. Additionally, the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases and government initiatives for healthcare reforms push the market growth excellently. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing healthcare expenses, resurging economy in the region, and spreading awareness about elastography techniques, influence the growth of the regional market.

Global Elastography Imaging Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the elastography imaging market appears fragmented, with many well-established players forming a competitive landscape. To gain a larger competitive share, market players adopt strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, product & technology launch, expansion, and collaboration. Players make substantial investments to drive the R&D required for innovation and product launch. They also invest in increasing their global footprint and acquiring promising companies from emerging markets.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

April 30, 2020 —- American Association for Cancer Research published a study a recent Cancer Research in which the diagnostic accuracy of quantitative micro-elastography for margin assessment in breast-conserving surgery has been evaluated. The study reveals that imaging plus elastography enhances surgical margin assessment in breast cancer. Findings from the study – Quantitative microelastography demonstrated increased sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in detecting positive surgical margins in combination with optical coherence tomography versus optical coherence tomography alone in women who received breast-conserving surgery.

The ideal scenario to perform the imaging in the surgical cavity is immediately after the specimen has been removed. This would give surgeons a direct indication of whether any tumor had been missed. The next goal of the research team is to develop a handheld quantitative microelastography probe to enable intraoperative imaging.