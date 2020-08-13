Construction Glass Market to Surpass $ 150 Billion by 2025

Growing urbanization and increasing construction activities to drive global construction glass

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Construction Glass Market By Product Type, By Application, By Manufacturing Process, By Chemical Composition, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global construction glass market is projected to cross $ 150 billion 2025, due to rising growing construction activities, middle-class population and increasing requirement for better infrastructure facilities across the globe. Extensive research & development activities in innovating glass industry is expected to have a huge impact on the global construction glass market in the coming years. The global construction glass market is segmented based on product type, application, manufacturing process, chemical composition, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into Special Glass and Low Emissivity Glass, wherein the Special Glass accounted for around 65% in 2019 and the segment’s dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is categorized into residential and commercial segments. Out of these, the commercial category accounted for the majority share in the global construction glass market in 2019. Based on manufacturing process, the market is bifurcated into Float Glass Process and Rolled/Sheet Process, with the former being the more popular commercial glass manufacturing process.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market with a majority market share during the forecast period, due to growing investments in construction sector and rising urbanization in the region. Moreover, presence of leading companies in China and Japan is bolstering the regional market growth. However, the global economic downturn, spread of COVID-19 pandemic and high initial cost poses a major near term threat for the global construction glass market. Some of the major players operating in the global construction glass market include AGC Inc. (Asahi Glass), Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

“Huge investments in the global construction sector, both in residential & commercial segments, coupled with expanding middle class population will demand for construction glass in the coming years. Moreover, rising focusing on research & development to develop new ways to use glass, to enhance recyclability and making glass more effective, tough and environment friendly is expected to have a positive impact on the global construction glass industry in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Construction Glass Market By Product Type, By Application, By Manufacturing Process, By Chemical Composition, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has analyzed the potential of construction glass market across the globe, and provides statistics and information on market sizes, shares, and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the global construction glass market.

