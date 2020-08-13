“The ceramic adhesive manufactures are increasingly being involved in offering cost effective and premium adhesive solutions to its consumers that will further enhance the overall market demand for ceramic adhesives during the forecast period. ”

Ceramic Adhesive Market size is forecast to reach $9.58 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2025. The growth is attributed due to ceramic adhesives excellent physical and chemical properties which makes them perfect to use in tiling and flooring applications. Also, the ceramic adhesive manufactures are increasingly being involved in offering cost effective and premium adhesive solutions to its consumers that will further enhance the overall market demand for ceramic adhesives during the forecast period.

By Type- Segment Analysis

The Epoxy-based Ceramic Adhesives segment held the largest share in the Ceramic Adhesives Market in 2019. The epoxy have strong bound, strong structural strength and are better in filling voids between parts. The increase in use of Epoxy based ceramic adhesives in flooring of tiles, sticking wall sticker, use in mosaics fixing, and others are the factors driving the growth of the Ceramic adhesives market globally. Silicone based Ceramic Adhesives consist the second largest share in ceramic adhesives market. As Silicone based Ceramic Adhesives creates strong adhesive bonds and is resistant to chemicals, moisture, and weathering. One of the most common uses for silicone adhesives is for basic repairs around the house. For example, silicone adhesives can be used for caulking cracks.

By End use – Segment Analysis

Building and Construction sector has been the primary market for Ceramic Adhesives in 2019 growing at CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of ceramic adhesives can be taken as directly proportional to the growth of construction industry. By 2020, construction output is estimated to grow by 70% to $12.7 trillion and will account for 14.6% of the world output with some of the larger emerging markets such as China, India, Russia, Brazil and Poland driving growth, along with U.S. Global GDP growth of 3.5% and 3.6% is expected in 2017 and 2018 respectively however the meteoric growth that outpaces global GDP will be concentrated in countries like China, India and U.S. India will overtake Japan as the third-largest construction market with annual growth averaging 7.4% annually in construction. Apart from building and construction, medical and healthcare sector is also fueling the ceramic adhesives market. In Medical and Health care, Ceramic Adhesives are used to treat fractured tooth, bond orthodontic brackets, correct position, dimension, and shape of tooth.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Ceramic Adhesives market with a share of more than 44%, followed by North America and Europe. The economy of APAC is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as China and India, but with growing foreign direct investment for economic development of South East Asia, the current scenario is changing. Countries in South East Asia are witnessing high growth in Construction and Health care industries which ultimately beneficial for the Ceramic Adhesive Market. China was the leading regional market, due to the availability of raw material and cheap labor. India is the second major market after china. The increasing growth in Real State (Building and Construction) sector especially in India, China, Japan and Indonesia is another key aspect to the growth of global Ceramic Adhesives market. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (Government of China) the growth for the construction sector was around 6.2% in 2018. Whereas, the data provided by National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of India the Construction industry in India expects a growth rate of 5.6% per annum over the next 10 years, which will directly benefits the Ceramic Adhesives Market.

Drivers – Ceramic Adhesive Market

Growing demand for Ceramic Adhesives in Automotive Industry

For the construction of automobile bodies, the ceramic adhesives bonding technology is used. The ceramic adhesive bonding is the method which is easily implemented among the requirements of a serial production. A strength and a reliability of adhesive bonded parts of automobile bodies and other traffic means are key. That is why adhesives used for the adhesive bonding in the automotive industry are characterized by their increased strength and resistance.

Challenges – Ceramic Adhesive Market

Implementation of Stringent Environment Regulations

There are rigorous environmental regulations, on the using and manufacturing Ceramic Adhesives in North America and Europe. This is estimated to hamper the Ceramic Adhesives market. Adhesives in general produces harmful vapors which are harmful for skin and eyes. Therefore, the government regulatory bodies are Imposing regulations, on the production of harmful adhesives.

Sensitivity to adverse environmental condition

High moisture sensitivity is projected to restrain the market growth. Moisture can negatively affect the adhesive properties. Moisture can weak the joints on the interface, which causes the most damage and leads to degradation and loss of adhesion between the adhesive and the adhered. This will restraint the Ceramic Adhesive Market near Future.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Ceramic Adhesive market. In 2019the market of Ceramic Adhesives has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Ceramic adhesives Market are 3M, Sika Group, Bostik, Henkel, BASF SE and Others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In December 2019, Sika Group has opened third plant in Indonesia, to increase the local production capacity due to the strong demand for Ceramic Adhesives in the market.

In October 2018, BASF SE has expand its production capacity of acrylic dispersion in Malaysia. BASF plans to double its capacity for acrylics dispersions with a new production line at its site in Pasir, Gudang, Malaysia. Through the investment, BASF aims to provide a reliable supply of high quality dispersions solutions to customers in the fast-growing ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand markets.

In October 2019, The ARDEX Group, a leader in the manufacture of high performance, specialty building materials, announced to acquire a strategic stake in Ceramfix of Brazil. Ceramfix is a leading manufacturer of products for the installation of ceramic tiles, including mortars, tile adhesives, grouts, waterproofing, and accessories.

