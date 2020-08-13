“In the forecast era, the innovations in the eyewear and photovoltaic industry are expected to fuel global market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for alternative energy sources and rising use of anti-reflective coatings in applications for solar and consumer goods are expected to accelerate global market growth.”

Antireflective Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $4.49 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 7.56% during 2020-2025. In the forecast era, the innovations in the eyewear and photovoltaic industry are expected to fuel global market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for alternative energy sources and rising use of anti-reflective coatings in applications for solar and consumer goods are expected to accelerate global market growth. Depletion of fossil fuels and global warming have resulted in solar panel installations, which are expected to offer players on the global anti-reflective coatings market lucrative opportunities. In addition, the increasing use of antireflective coatings, such as mobile screens, televisions and laptops, in consumer products, will also give the manufacturers enormous opportunity.

Technology – Segment Analysis

Vacuum Deposition technology has been a major segment in the forecast period. The term vacuum deposition describes several different processes of depositing layer by layer. The vacuum environment increases the mean free path of molecules – the average distance any molecule travels before it collides with another. Hence the molecules can reach the lens without reacting with other molecules before, and form a non-contaminated layer over Electronic Beam Evaporation and Sputtering technologies.

Resins – Segment Analysis

Epoxy resins has been a major segment in the forecast period. Epoxy resins used in the application of building and construction as a coatings are more costly than other alternatives like phenolic resin. Nevertheless, due to their superior properties, such as low viscosity, chemical resistance, and superior mechanical and electrical properties, epoxy resins still have great demand in the applications. Flexible epoxy resins are used in paints & coatings, which are also used in the building industry.

Material – Segment Analysis

Titanium material has been a major segment in the forecast period. A titanium lens which has been treated with an Anti-reflective coating transmits 99.9% of the light. An Anti-reflective coat can provide drivers with an increase in safety with faster recognition of potential hazards on the road, particularly at night-time. The reflection of a streetlamp or headlights on your lenses is practically eliminated. This coating helps in reducing visual fatigue caused by light rays emitted from back light sources such as tablet computers and cellphones.

Application – Segment Analysis

Eyewear segment has been the primary market for Antireflective Coatings for many years at a CAGR of 5.6%. This is because many people are expected to join the workforce in the coming years and will need correction of the vision. The difference that light transmitter lenses create in everyday life can be easily seen by these customers. Anti-reflective coating glasses provide greater comfort by reducing blinding glare, removing unnecessary reflections and controlling the ambient level of contrast that improves visibility and facilitates driving at night. In eyewear applications also, anti-reflective surface sprays are helpful.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC dominated the Antireflective Coatings Market share with more than 68.69%, followed by North America and Europe. China is the leading consumer and producer of anti-reflective coatings in the Asia-Pacific region, due to its large electronics base and strong growth in the manufacture of solar panels. It is the leading maker of smartphones, cameras and tablets in the field of electronics. China has the most effective eco-system and supply chain manufacturing in the world. There are about 150 million manufacturing customers. Moreover, the 4700 high-tech companies in the country help develop innovative technologies that are, in effect, driving the electronics market. Growing household income in China has resulted in an increasing demand for electronic products that drives anti-reflective coatings in the region, increasing the demand for integrated circuits.

Decreased wafer prices and significant cost reductions in panel manufacturing are likely to further drive the country’s growth in solar panel production and the anti-reflective coatings market will drive the coming years. Luxottica has the highest market share and high demand forces in sunglasses. There will be growing centralization of the eyewear industry. The combination of Essilor and Luxottica would also boost the anti-reflective coating market. Therefore, during the forecast period, both of these variables would undoubtedly boost consumer demand.

Drivers – Antireflective Coatings Market

Investment in Solar panels drive the demand

Owing to the rapid development of anti-reflective coatings in the photovoltaics industry, the solar panel segment is the world’s largest investment pocket for reflective coatings. In the photovoltaics market, the benefits that the use of anti-reflection coatings in solar panels has brought about such improved performance and increased energy production. In addition, rising solar panel deployment is expected to drive growth in the industry.

Challenges – Antireflective Coatings Market

Lack of customer awareness and regulations may hamper anti-reflective coatings market growth

Although anti-reflective coating offers many advantages in different industries, usability-related problems will likely lift their hideous head in coming years. Market understanding of the advantages of anti-reflective coating in certain situations is lacking. Some countries have very strict regulations about the use of raw materials in anti-reflective coating production and, thus, long-term development on the anti-reflective coating industry.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Antireflective Coatings Market. In 2019, the market of Antireflective Coatings has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Antireflective Coatings Market are Essilor International, Carl Zeiss AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International, PPG Industries, Hoya Corporation, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optical Coatings Japan, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

