Tablet Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

The report “Tablet Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” presents an outlook of the global tablet market for the period 2016 – 2026. Our primary objective in creating this report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global tablet market. In this report, we have focussed on market performance and identified the key factors and trends influencing the market across the different segments and regions of the global tablet market.

Report description

To assess market opportunities and to analyse market performance, we have divided this report on the global tablet market into five sections based on the market segmentation – by product type, by operating system, by screen size, by end use, and by region – and have provided an analysis of the global tablet market in terms of market value and volume for the period 2016 – 2026. The report begins with an overview of the global tablet market and features our analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included to provide pertinent decision-making insights. In the subsequent sections, we analyse the global tablet market on the basis of product type, operating system, screen size, end use, and region and provide a comprehensive market forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years, focussing on a micro-level analysis of segmental growth across the different regions of the global tablet market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape of the global tablet market to provide a dashboard view of key market players based on categories of providers across the global tablet market value chain, their presence in the global tablet market portfolio, and key differentiators. This section provides detailed information on the market performance of leading players operating in the global tablet market, along with an analysis of their short-term and long-term strategies.

Research methodology

To deduce market size of the global tablet market, we have considered the average selling price of various types of tablets across key geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by segments and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report on the global tablet market evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global tablet market over the forecast period (2016–2026). While developing the market forecast, we have begun by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the global tablet market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the gathered data on the basis of various analyses based on both supply side and demand side drivers and various other dynamics of the global tablet market.

In the global tablet market report, we have conducted the forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but we have also analysed the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global tablet market. The different segments of the global tablet market have also been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many key trends governing the global tablet market.

The report on the global tablet market also presents the overall market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global tablet market. Further, in order to understand key growth segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global tablet market, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.