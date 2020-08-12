Surgical Imaging Market Global Demand and Top Players 2020 to 2030

The Surgical Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020-2030, according to a new research report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Surgical imaging systems are based on X- ray or optical imaging technologyand used in operating rooms. Surgical imaging systems are generally used in minimally invasive surgical procedures as it helps clinicians to have complete access to patient’s anatomy during the procedure.The better access to patient’s anatomy helps to closely monitor the entire procedure and ensure high accuracy & precision.

According to the report, constant expansion of surgical imaging in different surgeries along with technological advancement in imaging system are the major factors driving the market growth. There has been rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures owing to several advantages such as short hospital stay, faster recovery, and others. Furthermore, presence of developed healthcare facilities & infrastructure as well as favourable reimbursement policies for image guided minimally invasive procedures are expected to contribute to the market growth. Additionally, presence of large geriatric population prone to various chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, neurological & other disorders is also expected to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, rising popularity of flat panel detector technology over image intensifier is also expected to promote market growth.On the other hand, integration of newer technologies such as IoT, AI and others are expected to bring change in market trends.

However, high cost of surgical imaging devices isexpected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, growth in R&D activities, innovation and rising demand for data integrated imaging systems are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities to the market players in the coming few years.

On the basis ofmodality type, the surgical imaging market share is segmented into Mobile c-arms, Mini c-arms, and Others. Mini c-arms dominate the global surgical imaging market and will be the dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology type, the surgical imaging market is bifurcated into Image intensifier and Flat panel detector. Flat panel detector segment is likely to show significant growth and expected to dominate the market growth.

On the basis of application, the surgical imaging market is categorised into Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & trauma surgery, Cardiovascular, General surgery, and other.Neurosurgery segment is expected to develop significantly owing to high adoption of C-arm along with neurosurgical hybrid operating rooms.

North America dominates the surgical imaging market in terms of market share& size owing to the growth in R&D activities as well as surge in market investments. Furthermore, high prevalence rate of neurological, cardiovascular, orthopaedic disorders has created the demand for surgical imaging in the region. Europe stands second in the surgical imaging market in terms of market size. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region in the surgical imaging market, majorly driven by the favourable reimbursement scenario in the region. In addition, developing healthcare services and wide applications in various surgeries such as cardiology, orthopaedic and others are also expected to augment the market growth.

According to the report, some the key players in the surgical imaging market are GENORAY Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corp., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Ziehm Imaging GmbH and Whale Imaging Inc.

