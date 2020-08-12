Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and 2026 Forecast

The global “Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair” Market is expected to rise owing to the increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse. In this medical condition, tissues and muscles which support the pelvic organs become weak. The pelvic organ prolapse is mainly categorized into five types namely cystocele, rectocele, enterocele, vaginal vault prolapses, and uterine prolapse. This condition is most commonly found in aged women. As per a survey conducted by the Office on Women’s Health, around 3% of women in the U.S. suffered from pelvic organ prolapse in the year 2016. This shows that the demand for pelvic organ prolapse repair products is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. These products have lesser side-effects and therefore are likely to be high in demand. Owing to the increasing concern on women’s reproductive health, companies are planning to launch and develop new pelvic organ prolapse repair products with lesser risk of complications

Key Players Operating in The Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ethicon USA, LLC.

MEDesign Ltd

Coloplast Ltd

MedGyn Products Inc.

Arabin GmbH & Co.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Brad Medical

Panpac Medical Corp

Personal Medical Corp.

Integra LifeSciences

Presence of Leading Players to Expand the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to lead the global pelvic organ prolapse repair market through the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the rising demand for vaginal pessary rings. In addition to this, the market is expected to prosper owing to the presence of leading and strategic manufacturers. The rising awareness about the disease among women is another factor responsible for driving the market in North America.

The market in Europe is expected to rise at a considerable rate on account of the increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse. This, coupled with the robust government support, is expected to give significant impetus to the market growth in Europe. Governments are planning to conduct initiatives for raising awareness about women’s health.

FDA’s Prohibition on Sale of Surgical Mesh to Hamper the Market Growth

The market is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing number of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. In addition to this, increasing geriatric population across the world is expected to stimulate growth in the market. However, there are some complications associated with pelvic organ prolapse repair products. These include vaginal bleeding, higher risk infection, vaginal bleeding, and others. Owing to such complications, the growth of the market is likely to slow down in the forecast years. FDA passed an order to all the manufacturers of surgical mesh in April 2019. The order talks about the prohibition of selling and distributing pelvic organ prolapse products in the market. FDA took this decision when thousands of lawsuits were filed by women against surgical mesh manufacturers. These lawsuits claimed that injuries after using a mesh include pain and bleeding.

