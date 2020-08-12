Military Shelter Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global military shelter market looks good with opportunities in military shelter camp, vehicle mounted, containers, and command & control shelters. The global military shelter market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0% to 2% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing military expenditure and mobility attributes of shelters for ease of quick deployments.

In this market, different types of military shelter such as hard wall and soft wall are used as shelter type. Lucintel forecasts that hard wall shelter will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer service life and growing defense expenditure.

Within this market, military shelter camp will remain the largest application over the forecast period as it is convenient in assembly, disassembly and transportation. The vehicle mounted shelter is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for multipurpose and customized shelters.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to its higher defense budget by US government. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing military expenditure.

Emerging trend, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the military shelter industry, include technological advancement of raw materials to achieve higher mobility of shelters. General Dynamics (ATP), AAR Mobility Systems, Kratos (Gichner), Marshal Specialist Vehicles, Roder HTS Hocker, DHS System (DRASH), Ramim, Zeppelin Mobile Shelters, MMIC, Weatherhaven, and Berg Co. and others are among the major military shelter manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global military shelter market by shelter type, application type, material type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Military Shelter Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global military shelter market by shelter type, application type, material type, and region as follows:

By Shelter type [Value ($M) from 2014 to 2025]:

Hard Wall ShelterSoft Wall Shelter

By Application type [Value ($M) from 2014 to 2025]:

Military Shelter CampVehicle Mounted ShelterContainersCommand & Control ShelterOther Shelters

By Material type [Value ($M) from 2014 to 2025]:

Composite MaterialsConventional Materials

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

