Investing Hero puts DEGIRO under the magnifying glass in their latest DEGIRO review

Zurich, Switzerland – Investing Hero has published a new DEGIRO Review for the year 2020. The report takes an in-depth look at DEGIRO, an independent financial broker headquartered in the Netherlands, but now available for clients in Switzerland.

DEGIRO is one of the top rated and preferred brokersfor Swiss investors. According to the latest Investing Hero review, the company differs from other brokers by offering excellent customer service and competitive pricing and fees . The focus on pricing sets them apart from other brokers in Switzerland and brings significant value to traders.

Investing Hero also compares other investment options such as offerings from roboadvisors and pensions likeSelma, True Wealth and VIAC. The reviewer notes that of the brokers available to trade stocks with in Switzerland, DEGIRO comes out top for ‘best for DIY investors’ compared to others, which have their own pros and cons detailed in other reviews.

Investing Hero, which has a diverse readership and visitors from all over Switzerland, offers its new review in English and German. Investing Heroalso partners with platforms to give readers exclusive discounts, which are updated on the blog when made available.

Investing Hero is an independent resource and platform established to provideinvesting tips and how to guides and review to Swiss residents and investors looking to start investing. The blog publishes information on the latest platforms, budget tips and as mentioned above extensive in depth reviews on the various brokers and platforms.

By showing the end to end account opening process and giving a clear overview for readers to understand the advantages and disadvantages of financial platforms, Investing Hero is quickly being established as a leader in the field for English audiences.

Started by a digital marketing specialist who works in the Swiss finance and investing niche, Investing Hero offers research backed by real-world experience.

It does not claim to be a financial advisor or give advice. Instead, Investing Hero allows readers to learn more about the Swiss markets from the perspective of a layperson who conducts extensive research and has spent time investing in the local market. It also presents investing basics and a range of guides and reviews.

With reports covering a wide range of discussion points, Investing Hero is a proven resource for Swiss investors. For parties interested in learning more about Investing Hero and the latest DEGIRO review, or for additional information, more is available on its website