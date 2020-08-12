Global Defense & Security Drones Market Demand and Forecast 2014-2025

GMD’s analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global defense & security drones market will reach $121.9 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 9.91% per annum over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 100 tables and 115 figures, this 287-page report “Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region.

