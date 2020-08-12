Electric Vehicle Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2027

Electric vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Electric vehicle offer various benefits over conventional fuel based vehicles such as low operational cost, zero carbon emission and others as they source energy from electricity. Consumer’s changed attitude towards electric vehicles is augmenting the market growth as they are more concerned over environmental pollution.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Electric Vehicle Market

The major players covered in the report are Ford Motor Company, General Motors, AUDI AG, Kia Motors Corporation, Groupe Renault, Groupe PSA, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, JAC, Tesla, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, BYD Company Ltd., Continental AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co., LTD., Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle Market

By Component (Battery Cells & Packs, On-Board Charger, Infotainment System, Others)

(Battery Cells & Packs, On-Board Charger, Infotainment System, Others) By Propulsion Type {(Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)}

{(Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)} By Charging Station Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging)

(Normal Charging, Super Charging) By Class (Mid-Priced, Luxury)

(Mid-Priced, Luxury) By Power Train (Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Combined Hybrid)

(Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Combined Hybrid) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles)

(Passenger Cars, Two Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles) By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia)

