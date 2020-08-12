Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market Profile, Trends and ApplicationsTo 2023 Till 2023

Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market: Information by Intermediate (Duloxetine Intermediates, Atorvastatin Intermediates) and Region – Forecast till 2023

Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology Co., Ltd (China), Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China), Jigs Chemicals (India), Manus Aktteva (India), Arch Pharmalabs (India), Afine Chemicals Ltd (China), Shodhana Laboratories (India), Fluorochem Ltd (UK), Chiral BioSciences Ltd (India) and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan) as the key players in the global Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market.

Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market Highlights

The Global Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market is Estimated to be valued at USD 73,546.68 thousand by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period.

The duloxetine intermediates segment is expected to lead the market and register a substantial CAGR to reach USD 73,546.68 thousand by the end of 2023 owing to the rising rate of anxiety cases. Duloxetine intermediates are much in demand across the globe. The duloxetine intermediates segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Americas dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2017 and the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The Indian market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 5.29% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market Segmentation

The global duloxetine intermediate & atorvastatin intermediates market has been segmented based on intermediate type, and region. Based on the intermediate type, the market has been divided into duloxetine intermediates and atorvastatin intermediates. The duloxetine intermediates segment held the majority market share in 2017. It is also expected to be the fastest growing, followed by the atorvastatin intermediates segment. Strong pipeline of drugs and increased penetration of generic drugs is driving the growth of the segment.

Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global duloxetine intermediate & atorvastatin intermediates industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, the Americas was the largest market for duloxetine intermediate & atorvastatin intermediates in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period. Europe accounted for a significant market share and is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increase in adoption of duloxetine intermediate and atorvastatin intermediates for the treatment of various chronic disease and major mental disorders is a major driving factor for the growth of the duloxetine intermediate & atorvastatin intermediates market in Europe. Germany accounted for the largest market share of 25.8% in 2017, and the country-level market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.43% during the forecast period.

Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market Key Findings of the Study:

The global duloxetine intermediate & atorvastatin intermediates market is projected to reach over USD 73,546.68 thousand by 2023 at 04% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023

Americas accounted for the largest market share with North America being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

The duloxetine intermediates segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period owing to the rising rate of anxiety cases.

Key manufacturers are adopting geographic expansions, corporate acquisitions, and product launches as growth strategies.

