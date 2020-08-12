Doctors Master’s Degrees in NWU North West University Courses Potchefstroom, South Africa

How to apply for master’s degree and doctoral studies

• Getting a student number/university number does not imply that the applicant has been accepted for the programme they applied for. A student number/university number is issued for administrative purposes only.

• All documents must be certified by a commissioner of oaths, attorney and/or university official.

• If any of your qualifications were obtained at any non-South African institution, an evaluation certificate as issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) must be submitted. Applicants can apply for the evaluation certificate from SAQA.

• Please note that if any of the documents you have to submit were issued in your maiden name, you have to also submit a certified marriage certificate.

• Additional information may be required by the relevant faculty – please be sure to check faculty websites.

Postgraduate studies at the NWU “The purpose of doing research is to solve problems that limit the growth and development of societies, communities, businesses and individuals. At the NWU, we remind ourselves constantly that we are here to make a difference in people’s lives and to nurture nature. By taking care of some of the problems humanity faces today and producing students ready to reshape the world, we are building a better university and a better South Africa,” says Prof Dan Kgwadi

How to register for master’s-degree and doctoral studies

Students who have successfully applied for their studies may register before 31 March of every year. Students are reminded to always mention their student number/university number in all correspondence with the University. You are now part of a larger NWU community. Whether you reside in a university residence, a flat or other private accommodation, you are just as much a part of the NWU as any other student.