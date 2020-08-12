Data Fabric Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players

Data Fabric Market major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing volume and variety of business data, emerging need for business agility and accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics. On the other hand, lack of awareness and lack of integration with legacy systems may hinder the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific data fabric market is expected to reach USD 783.01 Million by 2025 from USD 132.10 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 27.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market are Denodo Technologies, Asia-Pacific IDs, Informatica, Syncsort, K2VIEW, NetApp Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., Talend, VMware, Inc. and Teradata among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market New Sales Volumes

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Installed Base

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market By Brands

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Size

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Procedure Volumes

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Product Price Analysis

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Healthcare Outcomes

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Cost of Care Analysis

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Competitors

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Upcoming Applications

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Innovators Study

Market Segmentation: Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; software and services. Services segment is sub segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services are further sub segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance and education and training. In 2017, services market is likely to dominate market with 76.6% shares and is estimated to reach USD 612.15million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 27.9% in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; disk-based data fabric and in-memory based data fabric. In 2017, disk-based data fabric market will dominate with 59.7% shares and will consume around 448.42million by 2025 whereas; in-memory based data fabric is growing at the highest CAGR of 26.9% in the assessment period.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; fraud detection and security management, governance, risk, and compliance management, customer experience management, sales and marketing management, business process management and others. In 2018, the fraud detection and security management market is estimated to dominate market with 44.3% shares and will collect around 366.39million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 28.5%.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on deployment model into three notable segments; on-premises, on-demand and others. In 2017, on-premises market is expected to dominate market with 58.7% shares and is estimated to reach 432.32million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 26.6%.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on organization size into four notable segments; large enterprises, small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and others. In 2017, large enterprises market will dominate with 83.4% shares and will consume around 661.95million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 27.8% in the assessment period.

Research Methodology: Asia Pacific Industrial Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation.

Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

