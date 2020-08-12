Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Landscape, Overview and Segmentation Till 2023

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Share And Growth Analysis By Phase (Phase I, Phase Ii), Patient (Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting), Type (Outpatient), Device (Ellipticals), End User (Rehab & Specialty Centre), & Region – Forecast Till 2023

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, the Americas was the largest market for cardiac rehabilitation devices in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period. Europe accounted for a significant market share and is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing obesity in Europe are driving the growth of the cardiac rehabilitation devices market in the region.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Key Findings of the Study:

The global cardiac rehabilitation devices market is projected to reach over USD 2,839.9 million by 2023 at 6.2% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

Americas accounted for the largest market share with North America being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

By devices, the heart rate monitors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period owing to the rising number of heat patient.

Key manufacturers are adopting geographic expansions, corporate acquisitions, and product launches as growth strategies. Moreover, they are focusing on e-commerce for distribution.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Brunswick Corporation(Rosemont, Illinois), Amer Sports (Helsinki, Finland), Core Health & Fitness, LLC(Calgary, Alberta), Honey well International Inc.( Morris Plains, New Jersey), OMRON Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc(Malvern, PA), The ScottCare Corporation (US), LSI (US), Schiller(US), Scifit (Brunswick) (US) and ergoline GmbH (UK) as the key players in the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Highlights

The global cardiac rehabilitation devices industry is estimated to be valued at USD 2,839.9 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically managed program designed to improve cardiovascular health. The patient suffering from heart failure, heart attack, angioplasty, or heart surgery opts for CR programs.

The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle and increasing geriatric population are driving the growth of the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market. However, the factor such as the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation devices and stringent government regulations hinders market growth.

The American accounts the largest market share in 2017. Followed by America, Europe holds the second position with 32.4% of market share in 2017. In Europe, West Europe holds the largest share. Whereas the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Segment Analysis

The global cardiac rehabilitation devices market is segmented into phases, patient, type, device and end users. Based on phase, the market is segmented into phase I, phase II, and phase III. The global cardiac rehabilitation devices market by patient is segmented into coronary artery bypass grafting, percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary artery disease, myocardial ischemia, and others.

The coronary artery bypass grafting (CAGR) segment is expected to lead the market and register a substantial CAGR to reach USD 1,020.6 million by the end of 2023. The increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth. Based on type, the market is segmented into outpatient and inpatient. Based on devices the market is segmented into ellipticals, blood pressure monitors and heart rate monitors. Based on end user, the market is segmented into rehab & specialty centers and hospitals & clinics.

