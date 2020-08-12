Car Rental Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Car Rental Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the car rental market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment from 2019-2029, and provides a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

CAR RENTAL MARKET TAXONOMY

The global car rental market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers. The segmentation is done on the basis of car type, end-use, customer type, booking mode, sector, and region.

Car Type

Economy Cars

Compact Cars

End-use

Intercity

Intracity

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the car rental market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) estimates of leading segments in the car rental market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the car rental market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the car rental market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the report. It offers product impact analysis on consumer sentiment, spending capability, prominent sales channel partners, and other success factors that affect the industry.

Chapter 05 – Market Background & Associated Industry Overview

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the car rental market over the forecast period along with macroeconomic factors. This section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the car rental market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the car rental market.

Chapter 06 – Global Car Rental Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical car rental market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 07 – Global Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Car Type

Based on car type, the car rental market is segmented into economy cars, compact cars, intermediate cars, premium cars, luxury cars, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on car type.

Chapter 08 – Global Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by End-use

This chapter provides various details about the car rental market on the basis of end use, intercity, intracity, on-airport, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on the end use.

Chapter 09 – Global Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Customer Type

This chapter provides details about the car rental market on the basis of customer type, and has been classified into business and leisure along with a market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 10 – Global Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Booking Mode

This chapter provides details about the car rental market on the basis of booking mode, and has been classified into offline access, mobile applications, and other internet access along with a market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 11 – Global Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sector

This chapter provides details about the car rental market on the basis of sector, and has been classified into organised and unorganised along with a market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 12 – Global Car Rental Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the car rental market is expected to grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Car Rental Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America car rental market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the market in North America countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors impacting the growth of the Latin America car rental market. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the car rental market in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the market. Readers can also find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia car rental market during the forecast period.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the car rental market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers to understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the car rental market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the car rental market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the car rental market in Oceania.

Chapter 19 – MEA Car Rental Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the car rental market is anticipated to grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, and South Africa during the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis of Car Rental Market

This chapter provides information market analysis of companies, market concentration of companies, market share of top players and their presence.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the car rental market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are Enterprise Holdings, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Europcar Group, Carzonrent, Sixt SE, and others.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the car rental market.