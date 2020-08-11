Hotel Interactive Leverages New Online Industry Platform Hotel Community Forum

The new hub merges lodging industry news with an industry-exclusive social media channel

SMITHTOWN, NY– The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how lodging industry businesses operate. As a result, Hotel Interactive identified the need for a change to better serve the hotel community, bringing together the hotel community during this time of isolation and quarantine and in the future, as the industry continues to evolve.

The recently launched Hotel Community Forum (https://hotelcommunityforum.com), powered by Hotel Interactive, is a hybrid site combining the latest lodging industry news and information with the ability to connect to other industry colleagues through a fully interactive platform, exclusively for the hotel industry.

“Hotel Community Forum has been created to keep the industry connected and businesses moving forward,” said Rich Viola, CEO, Hotel Interactive, Inc. “This new platform is a stimulating new hybrid combining the best of social media with timely industry news and business-building resources and tools. It is your resource to connect with others in the hotel industry in a way that has never existed before.”

Among the unique aspects of Hotel Community Forum (HCF) is a multi-media channel featuring daily one-on-one interviews with key industry leaders, roundtables and podcasts, as well as virtual keynote presentations and the latest industry data. In addition, HCF sends subscribers a daily newsletter with a feature article and the latest industry news and events.

Driven by a strong social media component, HCF affords users the opportunity to create their own profile, post photos and communicate directly with other industry execs with live chat functionality.

Additionally, resource guides provide multiple touch points for various facets of the industry including brands, management companies, owners/developers, architects/designers, purchasing companies and suppliers to name a few.

Live polls and surveys offer a snapshot on some of the latest industry issues and trends, while columns and research papers provide a roadmap for today’s hoteliers.

Career corner highlights the latest news of people on the move and a place to post resumes and view job listings.

“The need to communicate and stay connected is more important than ever before. Many are struggling to find answers and the proper methodology. You are all a part of our great hotel community. Hotel Community Forum is now your community,” said Viola.

Any company in the hotel business has had to re-evaluate how they do business in the wake of the current pandemic. Hotel Interactive anticipates this platform can help hotel businesses pivot as it needs to and continue to be successful.

