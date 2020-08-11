Fibers – Specialty Carbohydrates Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated.

Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Fibers are indigestible substances provide partial or complete fermentation in the large intestine of human body without affecting the small intestine. Fibers and specialty carbohydrates play a vital role in animal and human body. Specialty carbohydrates are nutraceuticals that are obtained from the prebiotics and probiotics products. An increasing popularity of nutritional enrichment in food & beverage create awareness and drive the market of fibers and speciality carbohydrates.
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for dietary supplements is driving the growth of this market
Rising chronic and obesity problems among population is another factor driving the market growth.
Market Restraints:
Poor sensory properties of fibers & specialty carbohydrates like elevated blood sugar, sugar addiction and weight gain is expected to restrain the market growth
Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth
Scope of the Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket
- Current and future of Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Global Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Market By Type (Fibres, Speciality Carbohydrates), Application (Functional food & Beverage, Dietary supplementary, Animal nutrition and Personal care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fibers specialty carbohydrates market are Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., DowDuPont., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Roquette Frères., Südzucker Polska., AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., FMC Corporation., Grain Processing Corporation, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG , Prinova Group LLC, SunOpta., 15Five, Unilever , RED BULL, PepsiCo., Arla Foods amba, Nestlé., Kellogg NA Co., Amway , SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED., and others.
Key Pointers Covered in the Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket New Sales Volumes
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Replacement Sales Volumes
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Installed Base
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket By Brands
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Size
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Procedure Volumes
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Product Price Analysis
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Healthcare Outcomes
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Cost of Care Analysis
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Competitors
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Upcoming Applications
- Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Innovators Study
