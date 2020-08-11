Fibers – Specialty Carbohydrates Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated.

Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Fibers are indigestible substances provide partial or complete fermentation in the large intestine of human body without affecting the small intestine. Fibers and specialty carbohydrates play a vital role in animal and human body. Specialty carbohydrates are nutraceuticals that are obtained from the prebiotics and probiotics products. An increasing popularity of nutritional enrichment in food & beverage create awareness and drive the market of fibers and speciality carbohydrates.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for dietary supplements is driving the growth of this market

Rising chronic and obesity problems among population is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Poor sensory properties of fibers & specialty carbohydrates like elevated blood sugar, sugar addiction and weight gain is expected to restrain the market growth

Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth

Scope of the Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket

Current and future of Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Market By Type (Fibres, Speciality Carbohydrates), Application (Functional food & Beverage, Dietary supplementary, Animal nutrition and Personal care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fibers specialty carbohydrates market are Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., DowDuPont., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Roquette Frères., Südzucker Polska., AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., FMC Corporation., Grain Processing Corporation, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG , Prinova Group LLC, SunOpta., 15Five, Unilever , RED BULL, PepsiCo., Arla Foods amba, Nestlé., Kellogg NA Co., Amway , SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED., and others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket New Sales Volumes Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Replacement Sales Volumes Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Installed Base Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket By Brands Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Size Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Procedure Volumes Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Product Price Analysis Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Healthcare Outcomes Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Cost of Care Analysis Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Regulatory Framework and Changes Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Competitors Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Upcoming Applications Fibers – Specialty CarbohydratesMarket Innovators Study



