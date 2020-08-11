Energy-Efficient Building Market: Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Energy-Efficient Building Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

The construction and infrastructure sectors are growing at a significant pace across the globe, owing to market trends such as changing consumer lifestyle, increased consumer preference for energy-efficient buildings, and the rising need for sustainability. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on constructing efficient buildings and adopting components such as home energy management systems (HEMS) and building energy management systems (BEMS). Such factors are expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient buildings in the global market.

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market is expected to witness 9.68% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Energy-Efficient Building Market include Johnson Controls, Ameresco Inc., Cleantech Group, Knauf Insulation, Serious Energy Inc., Architectural Energy Corporation, and KMC Controls Inc.

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the global energy-efficient building market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global energy-efficient building market by building type, component, and region.

By Building Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Component

Ventilation Systems

Lighting Technologies

Energy Management Systems

Controls

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the energy-efficient building market during the forecast period: MRFR

Based on the region, the energy-efficient building market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America dominated the market with and held the largest share of the market in terms of value owing to the stringent regulations of the United Nations (UN) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), among others. Building energy consumption is nearly about 40 percent of global energy, which causes a strain on the business and household funds. Growing energy productivity rate through actions like building efficiency has the aptitude to lower the growth of energy demand in emerging countries doubles by 2020. By 2020, global energy consumption is estimated to upsurge by 2.2 % per year and widely held of the share occupied by emerging economies.

