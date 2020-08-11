Covid-19 Update: Fetal Monitoring Market 2020: Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Global Players –GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens

“Fetal Monitoring Market “ is forecasted to grow at 7.2% for 2019 to 2026 with factors such as high cost of equipment and strict regulation procedures hampering the market growth.
Fetal monitoring market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the North American region with countries such as U.S. and Canada. Technological advancement and favorable reimbursement policy is expected to enhance the market growth in the region.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fetal monitoring market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens, Edan Instruments Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, Medtronic, Natus Medical incorporated, Cooper Companies, Inc., MedGyn Products Inc., Dixion, Lutech Industries Inc, Advanced Instruments, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., TRISMED Co., LTD, Progetti Srl, Arjo, Analogic Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., OSI System Inc. and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2017, GE launched its first pocket sized app based dual probe ultrasound system. This will help to receive high quality images through wireless connectivity from the hospital and ambulance to more rural environments.
In September2016, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging, Inc. announced a commercial partnership for cloud based imaging solution, Tricefy which adds ultrasound images from GE Healthcare’s Ultrasound Women’s Health product portfolio for further sharing, remote reviewing, archiving and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration
In May 2017, Royal Philips launched OB/GYN ultrasound innovations named TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal which will inprove workflow and diagnostic confidence by increasing the connection between clinicians and their patients.
In January 2015, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest Avalon CL fetal monitoring solution. The solution provides consistent monitoring of the mother and child, without the burden of managing cables, allowing mothers more freedom of movement during labor.
Segmentation: Global Fetal Monitoring Market
By Product Type
Instruments & Consumables
Ultrasound
2D Ultrasound
3D Ultrasound
4D Ultrasound
Doppler Imaging
Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor
External Monitor
Internal Monitors
Fetal Electrodes
Fetal Doppler
Telemetry Solutions
Accessories & Consumables
Software
By Portability
Portable
Non-Portable
By Methods
Non-Invasive
Invasive
By Application
Antepartum
Intrapartum
By End-User
Hospitals
Gynecological/Obstetrics Clinics
Homecare
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct Tender
Retail
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
